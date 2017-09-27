Day At The Track

Two AM, Andy M win Keystone Classic splits

10:19 AM 27 Sep 2017 NZDT
Two AM, Andy M
Two AM winning a Keystone Classic split Tuesday at The Meadows
Chris Gooden Photo
Andy M winning a Keystone Classic split Tuesday at The Meadows
Chris Gooden Photo

WASHINGTON, PA, Sept. 26, 2017 -- Two AM pulled the pocket out of the final turn and blew past President Lindy to capture a division of Tuesday's $71,700 Keystone Classic at The Meadows. Andy M took the other split in the event for harness racing 3-year-old colt and gelding trotters.

Although President Lindy waltzed through leisurely opening fractions of 28.1/57.2, winning driver Tyler Buter indicated he was confident Two AM would kick by.

"I always have confidence in this horse," Buter said. "He was a little flat last week, and he got jammed up. But we had a clear run this week, and we made it count. He has some races left in Indiana, so he'll have a busy October."

Two AM downed President Lindy by 3/4 lengths in 1:53.3, with Lars Perry third. Lynette Buter trains the Muscle Massive-Slightly Tipsy gelding, who won for the 11th time in 17 lifetime starts and soared over $200,000 in career earnings, and owns with Gene Oldford Farms, William Fuhs and Carol Fuhs.

Using Lasix for the second time, Andy M enjoyed a pocket trip behind Aplomb Hanover, then roared through the stretch to score in 1:54.1 for Aaron Merriman, trainer Chris Beaver and owners Mark Moger and Albert Delia, Jr. Perseverance rallied for second, 3/4 lengths back, while Media Buzz completed the ticket.

"I like him off a helmet better, so I'm glad he got covered up," Merriman said. "The addition of Lasix definitely helped; he had some inconsistent last quarters before. He's probably not as fast as some of the others, but he always wants to go forward."

The homebred son of Andover Hall-All In The Muscles extended his lifetime bankroll to $221,202.

In the $20,000 Filly & Mare Winners Over $10,000 Life/Preferred Handicap Trot, Homepage used a relentless first-over move for Merriman to pull off a 27-1 shocker. She triumphed in 1:55, 3/4 lengths better than Jewels In Hock, while Classical Annie recovered from an early break to earn show. Andy Rickert conditions the 7-year-old daughter of Tom Ridge-Inside Edition, who now boasts $327,607 in career earnings, for Murdock Racing Stable.

Mike Wilder and Merriman each collected three wins on the 13-race program.

Wednesday's card at The Meadows features a $93,298 Keystone Classic for 3-year-old filly trotters. First post is 1:05 PM.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino

Two AM, Andy M win Keystone Classic splits
27-Sep-2017 10:09 AM NZDT
