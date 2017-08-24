$141,428 Pennsylvania Sires Stake - The Meadows

WASHINGTON, PA, Aug. 23, 2017 -- Two AM won for the fifth time in seven 2017 starts when he captured a division of Wednesday's $141,428 Pennsylvania Sires Stake at The Meadows. Shake It Off Lindy took the other split in the harness racing event for 3-year-old colt and gelding trotters known as the Hickory Smoke.

Two AM began the year conservatively for trainer Todd Buter and owners Lynette Buter, Gene Oldford Farms, William Fuhs and Carol Fuhs, winning a PA Stallion Series split at The Meadows. Since then, he's faced increasingly tougher competition, sprinting away from a talented field in a Townsend Ackerman division at the Meadowlands.

In the Hickory Smoke, he powered to the lead past the quarter for Tyler Buter and easily held off the pocket-sitting Muscles Jared by 2 lengths in 1:53.3. Sortie recovered from an early break to earn show.

"He's one of the most willing trotters I've ever driven," Tyler Buter said of Two AM, a Muscle Massive -Slightly Tipsy gelding who extended his lifetime bankroll to $155,293. "You just show him the direction, he goes. He's not staked too heavy, but I'm sure Dad (Todd Buter) will pay him in to whatever he thinks he needs to."

Shake It Off Lindy hadn't won in seven tries this year, but he stubbornly insisted on the early lead for Scott Zeron before yielding to the pocket and poured through the Lightning Lane, prevailing in 1:55 to vault over $100,000 in career earnings. Andy M split horses for second, 2-1/4 lengths back, with 34-1 long shot Gustavo Fring third.

" It was nice to finally get him a win today," Zeron said. "I'd never sat behind him before, but they told me he's quick off the gate. He timed into it very nicely and got out of there great. The favorite came at me, we let him go, and he took us the distance."

Frank Antonacci trains Shake It Off Lindy, a son of Crazed -Nashville Lindy, for owner/breeder KR Breeding LLC.

$60,000 PA Stallion Series -- 3-Year-Old Colt & Gelding Trotters

Much like Shake It Off Lindy, Wiagram Hanover was without a win in eight starts this season. But he followed cover willingly in Wednesday's co-feature and got that elusive victory -- at 15-1. Soho Hanover and Perseverance captured the other splits.

Trainer/driver Mike Simons, who owns Wiagram Hanover with Christopher Giaccio and Albert Abdalla III, said he purchased the Andover Hall -Wishful Me gelding for $12,000 as a yearling, knowing his returns might be down the road.

"He's had physical problems, and he's also still immature upstairs," Simons said. "When I bought him, I had long-term plans. His family gets better with age. He has a few stakes left this year, but he'll fill out and make a nice horse."

Wiagram Hanover defeated Media Buzz by 3/4 lengths, with the first-over DD's Comet third.

Soho Hanover, who had demonstrated an apparent preference for the front end, gave the Buters -- father and son -- a second stake victory when he brushed late to triumph in 1:57.1, 3/4 lengths better than the front-ending Lars Perry. Frankie Mullins completed the ticket.

"We've had to put him on the front because he's kind of hard headed," Tyler Buter said of Jarold Hawks' Soho Hanover, a Cantab Hall -Star Hanover gelding. "I've been wanting to get him a trip, and it worked out today. He responded well to that." Soho Hanover's 2-year-old half sister, Strawberry Hanover, won a PASS split Tuesday at The Meadows.

Perseverance showed that he's appropriately named as he cut the fractions and held off Monteverdi by a head in 1:55.3 for Dave Palone. Scirocco Imsosmart finished third.

"He was good his last race, when he was used a couple times," Palone said. "I thought I could control the race, get my own numbers, and that's exactly what happened. It was a good mile, as windy as it is."

Jenny Melander trains the Cantab Hall -Caviar Forthe Lady gelding for Noonan Harness Racing and Melander Racing Inc.

Mike Wilder piloted three winners on the 14-race card.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Saturday, when the card features a pair of stakes for 3-year-old filly pacers: a $143,414 PA Sires Stake known as the Romola Hanover and an $80,000 stallion series event. Special post time Saturday is 11:25 AM.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino