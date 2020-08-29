Two-Year-Old pacing colts square off

Anderson, IN-- Indiana's top two-year-old pacing colts and geldings were on display at Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Friday, August 28 as the evening's 14-race harness racing card featured two $41,000 divisions of Indiana Sires Stakes for the freshmen pacing colts. The colts were battling in the third round of their six round series and closed out a week's worth of stakes action at Harrah's Hoosier Park.

PBR Street Gang, with Trace Tetrick in the bike, turned in a dominant performance to capture the first division in 1:52.2. After an uncharacteristic break in his last start, the Brian Brown trainee moved to the lead down the backside and never looked back--scoring a two length victory over a hard charging Flirtin Freddy and Michael Oosting. The 1:52.2 clocking equaled his established best. Sent off at odds of 3-1, PBR Street Gang returned $8.80 to his backers at the betting windows.

With the win, the son of JK Endofanera --Love You Always recorded his second win from 5 lifetime starts. Owned in partnership by Country Club Acres, J. Sbrocco, M. Leeman and L&H Mgmt Services, PBR Street Gang pushed his lifetime bankroll to $40,225.

PBR Street Gang

In the second division, Brookview Bullet and Joey Putnam staged an impressive rally late in the lane to get up in the final strides of the mile to score in 1:51.2. With the win, Brookview Bullet established a new lifetime best and remains undefeated in three starts this season. Slightly dismissed at odds of 5-1, Brookview Bullet returned $12.80 to his backers at the betting windows.

Trained by Justin White, the son of Always A Virgin --Babylon Sister is owned by Eleven Star Stables. Brookview Bullet now sports a lifetime bankroll of $35,338.

Brookview Bullet

Live racing will continue at Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Saturday, August 29. The evening's 14-race card will feature an $18,000 Open Trot and a $10,000 Guaranteed Pick-5 sequence.

The 2020 live racing season at Harrah's Hoosier Park will feature 111 racing programs and follow a Tuesday through Saturday schedule throughout the season. With a daily post time of 6:30 p.m., live racing will be conducted through Nov. 21. For more information on the live racing schedule, please visit www.harrahshoosierpark.com.

Emily Ratcliff | Race Marketing Manager and Commentator