Day At The Track

Two moves to victory for Our Majordan A

01:29 PM 19 Jul 2020 NZST
David Miller, harness racing
Driver David Miller won with Our Majordan A
Conrad photo
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Our Majordan A and driver David Miller made two big moves to win the $123,100 William R. Haughton Memorial Consolation for older harness racing pacers on Saturday (July 18) at The Meadowlands.
 
Shooting for the lead off the gate, Our Majordan A took control while Western Joe settled into second and Sintra followed in third through a :26 first quarter. Then, flying from the second tier, Geez Joe shifted into the lead, taking the half in :53.2.
 
Miller and Our Majordan A came back out and retook the lead from Geez Joe past three-quarters in 1:20.3, while Donttellmeagain worked into third up the inside. Western Joe chased Our Majordan A's cover turning for home, but the top two began to draw away in tandem. Donttellmeagain found a late path and came on strongly to overtake Geez Joe for second, but Our Majordan A dismissed them both, winning by a half length in 1:47.3.
 
 
 
The Virgil Morgan Jr.-trained 8-year-old is a gelded son of Art Major and Benelise who was bred in Australia by Benstud Standardbreds and is owned by Enviro Stables Ltd., Ned Hodkinson and Milton Leeman. Our Majordan A paid $12.00 to win.
 
by Frank Cotolo, for The Meadowlands
