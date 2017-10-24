Stake and track records in Sire Stakes

Plainville, Ma---The third leg of the 2-year-old divisions of the Massachusetts Sire Stakes (MASS) were held at Plainridge Park on Monday afternoon (Oct. 23) and record harness racing performances were put forth in two of the four races.

In the $33,800 2-year-old filly trot, Bag O Chips ( Sierra Kosmos -Heather Spur) overcame a break at the start to gain the lead before the half and eventually pull away to a nine-length victory in 1:57.3, which was a new track and stake record for the winner, besting the 1:57.4 mark that she set in the first leg on September 25.

The time was also a new lifetime mark for Bag O Chips who was driven by Chris Lems for trainer George Ducharme. Ray Campbell of Belchertown, Massachusetts owns the filly.

Then in the $34,800 2-year-old colt and gelding trot, Hashtagmadeyalook ( Chapter Seven -Royalty Free) got a perfect two-hole trip behind Kinda Lucky Lindy ( Lucky Chucky -Kinda Crazy Lindy) before taking the lead in the stretch and opening up a four-length margin of victory in 1:56.3, which smashed the stake record of 1:58.1 and bettered the track record of 1:57 formerly held by Muscles Jared.

It was also a new lifetime mark for Hashtagmadeyalook who was driven by Chris Lems for trainer George Ducharme and owner Ray Campbell of Belchertown, Massachusetts.

There was no record set in the $34,266 2-year-old filly pace but a good effort was turned in none the less by Rock Me Threetimes ( Rock N Roll Heaven -Love Rocks) as she pulled first over against a game Delco Dusty ( Jereme's Jet -Gypsy's Good Girl) and held off a fast closing Momma Don't Dance ( Art Major -Mommy Robin Q) to win by a long-length in 1:54, which was a new lifetime mark for the winner.

Rock Me Threetimes was driven by Shawn Gray for trainer Kevin Switzer. KDK Standardbreds of Harrington, Delaware owns the filly.

Finally, the only betting event of the four MASS races was the $34,900 2-year-old colt and gelding pace and Latent Print ( Camluck -Affluence) turned a garden-spot journey behind I'm A Clown ( I'm Gorgeous -Lordy Miss Scarlet) into a strong stretch drive and a length victory that produced a new lifetime mark of 1:57.

Latent Print ($10.00) is trained and driven by Scott Renz of Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania who also co-owns the gelding with Holly Guastalli of Port Richey, Florida.

The third leg of the Mass 3-year-old divisions will be raced on Monday (Oct. 30) with the finals of all age, genders and gaits to take place on Monday (Nov. 6).

By Tim Bojarski, for the Standardbred Owners of Massachusetts