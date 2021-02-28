Wheels on Fire stays unbeaten

Wheels On Fire remained undefeated in his second harness racing start of 2021 in Woodbine Mohawk Park 's $30,000 feature pace on Saturday, Feb. 27.

The six-year-old gelding got loose on the lead, leaving first from the eight-hole. Driver Bob McClure managed the fractions well, piloting his charge to splits of 27.2, 56.4, and 1:25. Points North came first up out of fifth to challenge, making it to within a half-length of the lead, but Wheels on Fire turned him away in the stretch.

Wheels On Fire then needed only to repel a late attack from 1/5 favourite So Much More, which he did. McClure sent his mount into a heavy drive in the lane, but he had the luxury of easing up near the wire as Wheels On Fire put away the final challenger to win by a length in a half in 1:52.3. So Much More held on for second, and East End closed late for show.

Richard Moreau trains Wheels on Fire for Brad Grant of Milton. The Somebeachsomewhere gelding has now won 24 races from 70 lifetime starts and earned more than $400,000.

Woodbine Mohawk Park will resume racing on Monday, Mar. 1 with a 10-race card that includes the Campbellville, Ontario oval's first Preferred event of the year.