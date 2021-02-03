Two times winner leaves lasting impact

Sam and Joe Vassallo with Stunning I Am and reinsman James Herbertson, after their recent Melton success

An ill-fated mare who won just two races is continuing to make a welcome impact on the lives of enthusiastic Melbourne harness racing brothers Joe and Sam Vassallo.

Panorama -sired pacer Stunning Impact was according to Joe a "very lazy racehorse with not a lot of speed".

"She also had a terrible attitude and I'm pretty sure that most people would have given up on her," he said.

After 31 starts for victories at Cranbourne and Kilmore, plus four places, for $7800, Stunning Impact was retired, but Joe said she fortunately showed far greater talent in the breeding barn.

Her first foal Stunning Jasper (by Village Jasper ) won 10 races and 22 placings for $71,000. Pacific Fella -sired unraced gelding Stunning Revival was next and then followed current in-form mare Stunning I Am (74 starts: 10 wins and 18 placings for $62,000).

Heartbreak struck when Stunning Impact and an unborn Pegasus Spur foal died in the next season, but the tragedy led to a twist of fate for the Vassallo brothers.

"I was given a free return service and decided to try and lease a mare," Joe said.

He ended up with Ginger Gem ( Keystone Salute -Styx ( R C's Dee Jay ) owned by well-known Shepparton owner-breeder, Peter Hornsby.

The resultant foal was brilliant trotting bay mare I Am Pegasus, a winner of 10 of her 19 starts with earnings over $125,000.

"She is an exciting horse who is out spelling at the moment, but we've won two Group One races with her," Joe said.

I Am Pegasus won the $100,000 Aldebaran Park VicBred Super Series final for 3yo trotting fillies at Melton on July 5, 2019, and then took out the $50,000 Lyn McPherson Memorial Breed for Speed Gold Series final at the same venue on February 29, last year. Champion driver Chris Alford took the reins both times.

Meanwhile Stunning Impact's best-performed offspring, the eight year old pacing mare Stunning I Am, is giving Joe and Sam plenty to cheer about with a win and four placings from her last five starts.

"She won a few weeks ago at Melton and then fought on gamely last Wednesday with a second there again," Joe said.

"We've only got Stunning I Am racing at the moment as a couple of the others are out. We'll probably put her in at Melton again next week."

Joe said he's been involved in harness racing for about 30 years.

"We haven't got any family background in the sport. I started helping out at some stables and learning as I went. I branched out training myself later and it just went from there.

"It's great to have brother Sam helping out and we basically do it together. We work out of stables at Toolern Vale so we both have to travel a bit-I'm 25 minutes away at Caroline Springs, while Sam has probably a 40-minute trip from Sunshine."

Both Joe and Sam have full-time jobs which requires some juggling with their harness racing pursuits.

"Our employers are both pretty good. I've been an engineer with City West Water since 1979-the only job I've had since leaving school," he said.

Joe said in addition to a trainer's licence, he also held a driver's licence for a while.

"I drove four winners. While I enjoyed it, I wasn't going around all that often. If I made a mistake, I'd have to wait two weeks to fix that when I raced again!

"During the last three or four years I held a licence, I didn't even have one race drive so I let it go. It's a lot easier to use the likes of Alford, Caldow, Sugars, Herbertson and co!"

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura