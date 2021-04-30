Two weeks, Two Group One wins

Speedy pacer Copy That has grabbed his second harness racing Group One in as many weeks by winning tonights Dawson Harford Ltd NZ Messenger Championship (Gr1) at Alexandra Park.

Fresh of the back of winning last weeks Taylor Mile, Copy That ( American Ideal - Lively Nights) led for the majority of the 2700m distance of tonights race and put his rivals away with a sizzling 54.2 second last half in the hands of driver Maurice McKendry.

"He was better tonight. He did that very comfortably," McKendry said after the race.

Copy That paced the 2700m in 3-18.8 which equates to a 1:58.4 MR.

The Barry Purdon/ Scott Phelan trained Bad To The Bone again had to settle for second place this week with Amazing Dream running home into third place.

Copy That winning tonights NZ Messenger

Earlier in the evening South Island driver John Dunn drove a Group One trotting double when winning firstly the Gr1 Great Northern Trotting Derby with Five Wise Men and then in the very next race winning the 2021 Gr1 What The Hill Rowe Cup with brilliant trotter Sundees Son.

Sundees Son led and ran some cheap sectionals early in the race before zipping home in a quick last half to win by four lengths with petrol still in the tank.

"I got away with the first mile in 2-08 and you always take some pegging back when you are doing those sectionals," Dunn said after the win.

Sundees Son ( Majestic Son - Stardon)was the hot favourite for the race and he trotted the 3200m distance race in 4-06.6 beating home the second favourite Bolt For Brilliance and driver Tony Herlihy.

Sundees Son winning the Rowe Cup

The other group one run on the night was the Magness Benrow NZ Sires Stakes Championship for 2yo pacing fillies. It was taken out by True Fantasy and driver Natalie Rasmussen coming with a big run in the straight to gun down stable mate Suntan who looked the winner 50metres from the line.

True Fantasy ran the mobile 1700m in a 1-56.1 mile rate and cementing her position on top of the Harness Jewels leaderboard for 2yo fillies.

True Fantasy winning the Sires Stakes

Five Wise Men winning the Great Northern Trotting Derby