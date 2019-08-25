Two winners for Sweet Lou

Up and coming stallion Sweet Lou sired two winners at the Gore meeting today, both of whom were from his oldest crop.

Three year old gelding Spirit Of St Louis won his first race impressively while later in the programme filly Arden’s Sweetheart was equally impressive, winning the Kentuckiana Lodge and Nathan Purdon Mobile Pace.

Purdon and co-trainer Cran Dalgety train out of Kentuckiana Lodge so the win went a fair way in recouping their sponsorship money.

Spirit Of St Louis is trained at Forbury Park by Graeme Anderson and looks to be another more than handy three year old judging by the way he won today.

He’s owned by his breeder Trevor Casey in partnership with Anderson, Tony Gow, Steve Pulley, Ray Chalklin, Pauline Gillan and father and son Kieran and Edward Corby.

The Corbys are new to harness racing after having had success with thoroughbreds.

“I’ve had a bit of luck with horses Trevor has sent me. He (Spirit of St Louis) wasn’t overly big and he had a bit of a splint so probably couldn’t have got through the yearling sales. We could have raced him at two but we just decided to take our time.”

Anderson says the horse has been in Gore for the last few weeks because there weren’t any trials or races in the Otago region.

“We brought him back in but I had to get a hip operation. I got him going and sent him down to Tony (Stratford). He’s done a lot of the work with him. He’s been down here for the last three weeks. There were workouts, trials and races here so there was no point in trucking up and down the country.”



Winning connections - Photo Bruce Stewart

Spirit Of St Louis won a workout at Gore on 3rd August, qualified a week later on the same track and then won another workout a week later.

“Today was the first time we really let him rip. I was pretty impressed. He had good speed and good gait. Matty (Williamson) was very happy. He qualified him and thought he’d improved a whole lot since then. He steered a bit better today because we put a Murphy Blind on him, which helped. He’s got pedigree with the way things have transpired with the Sweet Lou’s and has a strong dam side which includes Lazarus.”

The winning margin today was two and three quarter lengths.

The rise of sire Sweet Lou continued later in the programme when the well-bred Arden’s Sweetheart impressively won her first race as a three year old.



Arden's Sweetheart winning for Blair Orange - Photo Bruce Stewart.

From the outside of the gate driver Blair Orange had designs on the lead and was caught three wide early before getting to the top after 400 metres. Arden’s Sweetheart was bred by John Stiven of Tapanui who syndicated her. She’s raced by the The Life’s A Beach Syndicate.

Arden’s Sweetheart only had to be tapped up to beat a brave Renegade Rose by a length and a half. Both horses look like promising Southland Oaks fillies.

Meanwhile leading junior driver John Morrison scored a double at Gore today winning back to back races with Stickman trained by Paul Court and trotter Solsbury Hill which is trained by Michael Hennan at Methven.



Stickman winning easily - Photo Bruce Stewart