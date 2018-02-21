Day At The Track

Two-year-old filly impressive

04:30 PM 21 Feb 2018 NZDT
Cap In Hand, harness racing
Cap In Hand winning on debut for Gary Hall Jnr, Independence Rose a close up second on debut for Michael Grantham
Gloucester Park Photo

The heats of the Group 1 $100,000 WA Sales Classic for the harness racing two year olds were run at Gloucester Park on Tuesday night.

The Auckland Reactor filly, Cap In Hand was an impressive winner of the first heat for the fillies.

A short priced favourite, she sprinted home in a slick 27.8 to win nicely by four metres in 1:59.4.

The Kat Warwick trained and Gary Hall jnr driven filly is now unbeaten in both her race day starts. A winner on debut at Pinjarra in 1:59.7 she looks to have a bright future.

The other heat for the fillies was won by Has No Fear (by Western Terror).

The heats for the colts were won by Shockwave (by Mach Three), Patrickthepiranha (by Four Starzzz Shark) and Babyface Adda (by Rich And Spoilt)

The $100,000 Sales Classic Finals for both the colts and fillies will be run at Gloucester Park on Friday the 2nd of March.

Cap In Hand

Harnesslink Media

