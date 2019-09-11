Day At The Track

Tyler Smith scores 3,000th win

05:32 PM 11 Sep 2019 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Tyler Smith,Harness racing
The 3000th win presentation to Tyler Smith

Dayton, OH. - Harness racing driver Tyler Smith copped his 3,000th racing career win at Hollywood Dayton Raceway on Tuesday afternoon.

The 26 year old reinsman, who was the youngest driver in history to reach the 1000 and 2000 win milestones, captured three of the first six races in pursuit of his 3000th score.

Smith is on track to record his best year yet with 237 wins and over $3.2 million in 2019 earnings. He has notched eight consecutive seasons with over 250 wins and banked over $3 million in purses the last seven consecutive years.

Tyler's fondest racing experience to date has been winning an elimination and finishing second with Let's Drink On It in the 2014 Little Brown Jug. "He and Sectionline Bigry are the two best horses I've ever sat behind. I sure hope there is more like them in the future!"

From Dayton Raceway Media Department
 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Tyler Smith scores 3,000th win
11-Sep-2019 17:09 PM NZST
Tony Morgan drives seven winners
11-Sep-2019 11:09 AM NZST
Dot Morgan is the Lady Pace Honoree
11-Sep-2019 11:09 AM NZST
Favorites continue winning stakes at Hoosier
11-Sep-2019 11:09 AM NZST
Final Week top Jug contenders
11-Sep-2019 10:09 AM NZST
Clean sweep for Burke/Weaver-Bruscemi/Kakaley
11-Sep-2019 10:09 AM NZST
Il Sogno Dream continues comeback
11-Sep-2019 09:09 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News