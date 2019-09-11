Tyler Smith scores 3,000th win

Dayton, OH. - Harness racing driver Tyler Smith copped his 3,000th racing career win at Hollywood Dayton Raceway on Tuesday afternoon.

The 26 year old reinsman, who was the youngest driver in history to reach the 1000 and 2000 win milestones, captured three of the first six races in pursuit of his 3000th score.

Smith is on track to record his best year yet with 237 wins and over $3.2 million in 2019 earnings. He has notched eight consecutive seasons with over 250 wins and banked over $3 million in purses the last seven consecutive years.

Tyler's fondest racing experience to date has been winning an elimination and finishing second with Let's Drink On It in the 2014 Little Brown Jug. "He and Sectionline Bigry are the two best horses I've ever sat behind. I sure hope there is more like them in the future!"