Tymal Tarot takes three-move victory

Tymal Tarot's made three moves in the conditioned feature harness racing trot at Woodbine Mohawk Park on Thursday, Apr. 1, the last of which got him to the line first.

His first effort was pushing out to a short-lived early lead as Heaven (Scott Young) drove on to grab front-end control through the first panel in :27.3. Driver Sylvain Filion then sent Tymal Tarot quickly back around as they straightened onto the backstretch, but Tymal Riggs (James MacDonald) pulled out behind him and vaulted to the lead.

Tymal Tarot remained in the pocket through the half in :57.3 and three-quarters in 1:27.2 as Hp Starlette (Louis-Philippe Roy) provided the leader with first-over pressure. Tymal Tarot swung to the outside in the stretch and accelerated by the top two with mild urging from Filion to take the lead -- permanently this time -- and win by three quarters of a length in 1:56.2.

Hp Starlette was a game second, and Tymal Riggs held the show spot. The $2 win payoff was $5.60.

Tymal Tarot is a four-year-old Kadabra gelding. He's now two-for-29 lifetime with more than $40,000 earned for Rod Hughes of Rockwood, who also trains. Filion had a driving triple on the evening.

Woodbine Mohawk Park will return on Friday, Apr. 2. with an 11-race program that includes the finals of the Valedictory Pacing Series and Niagara Pacing Series . That card, which starts at 7:00 p.m. EDT, could be the track's last for four weeks, as the province of Ontario will move into lockdown starting on Apr. 3.