Day At The Track

Tymal Tarot takes three-move victory

03:30 PM 02 Apr 2021 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Tymal Tarot, harness racing
Tymal Tarot crosses the line victorious in the Mohawk Thursday feature
New Image Media Photo
Tymal Tarot's made three moves in the conditioned feature harness racing trot at Woodbine Mohawk Park on Thursday, Apr. 1, the last of which got him to the line first.
 
His first effort was pushing out to a short-lived early lead as Heaven (Scott Young) drove on to grab front-end control through the first panel in :27.3. Driver Sylvain Filion then sent Tymal Tarot quickly back around as they straightened onto the backstretch, but Tymal Riggs (James MacDonald) pulled out behind him and vaulted to the lead.
 
Tymal Tarot remained in the pocket through the half in :57.3 and three-quarters in 1:27.2 as Hp Starlette (Louis-Philippe Roy) provided the leader with first-over pressure. Tymal Tarot swung to the outside in the stretch and accelerated by the top two with mild urging from Filion to take the lead -- permanently this time -- and win by three quarters of a length in 1:56.2.
 
Hp Starlette was a game second, and Tymal Riggs held the show spot. The $2 win payoff was $5.60.
 
TYMAL TAROT REPLAY
 
 
Tymal Tarot is a four-year-old Kadabra gelding. He's now two-for-29 lifetime with more than $40,000 earned for Rod Hughes of Rockwood, who also trains. Filion had a driving triple on the evening.
 
Woodbine Mohawk Park will return on Friday, Apr. 2. with an 11-race program that includes the finals of the Valedictory Pacing Series and Niagara Pacing Series. That card, which starts at 7:00 p.m. EDT, could be the track's last for four weeks, as the province of Ontario will move into lockdown starting on Apr. 3.
 
For full race results, click here.
 
by Nicholas Barnsdale, for Harnesslink
 
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Penzance Hanover closes out Dover meet
02-Apr-2021 13:04 PM NZDT
Provost Memorial Trot underway
02-Apr-2021 10:04 AM NZDT
Ontario racing shut down again
02-Apr-2021 09:04 AM NZDT
Iron Maiden returns to Northfield
02-Apr-2021 08:04 AM NZDT
NAADA trot action at Yonkers
02-Apr-2021 08:04 AM NZDT
Northville set to open
02-Apr-2021 07:04 AM NZDT
PA Lawmakers experience racing "hands-on"
02-Apr-2021 04:04 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News