Tymal Tullo shocks field in trot feature

Tymal Tullo (Mike Merton) goes three-wide to win the $7,000 featured harness racing trot at Tioga Downs on Sunday (July 5).



Joey Pro (Bruce Aldrich) went to the front and hit the first quarter in :27.2. He put up a :29.2 second quarter and hit the half in :56.4 as Tymal Tullo ($64.00) sat following in second. Uncle Hanover (Kyle DiBenedetto) was the first to make a move going first-over on the backstretch. Joey Pro hit three-quarters first in 1:25.4 but the race was on.



As they came down the stretch Uncle Hanover took a short lead. Tymal Tullo slid out of the pocket and came at them three-wide. He would blow right on by to win in 1:56.1. Uncle Hanover held for second. Bjanthony (Drew Monti) fired late to finish third.



Tymal Tullo is a 4-year-old horse by Kadabra . He is owned and trained by Tony Dinges. It was his third win this season. He now has six career victories.

Merton drove three more winners on the day. His other wins came with Whip N Neigh Neigh ($2.90), Barrys Shelby ($7.10), and Too Much Duncan ($5.50).



Jins Shark (Jim Taggart Jr.) captures the $6,500 featured pace.



Fritzie Pic Up Man (Mike Merton) charges to the front and hits the first quarter in :27.0. JM's Delight (Greg Merton) took control as they came by the stands for the first time. He was first to the half in :55.4. Red Dirt Rocknroll (Renaldo Morales III) came first-over and put on the pressure all the way down the backstretch. JM's Delight held the lead after three-quarters in 1:23.4.



As they made the turn for home Jins Shark (13.20) came flying down the stretch and flew right on by to win in a seasonal best of 1:52.2. King Corona (Jim Meittinnis) came charging late to finish second. Harry Terror (Wally Hennessey) finished third.





Jins Shark is a 9-year-old gelding by Four Starzz Shark . He is owned by Joel Warner and trained by Mike Deters. It was his fourth win in 2020. He now has 39 career wins.



Tioga Downs returns to live racing on Friday (July 10) at 4 p.m.



For more information go to www.tiogadowns.com