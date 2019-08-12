U May Cullect is Southland Horse Of The Year

Southland’s Harness Awards were presented tonight (Sunday) at a Gala dinner at Ascot Park Hotel.

Unbeaten first season pacer U May Cullect took out the prestigious Horse of the Year title for owner Tom Kilkelly and trainers Kirstin Barclay and Paul Ellis.

The six year old is back in work and expected to return to the race track in early October.

Gore trainer Ross Wilson won the Achievement of the Year award. Wilson’s stable star Robyns Playboy won six races and ran an excellent third at the end of season Harness Jewels.

Christian Dreamer, owned by Vin and Daphne Devery, took out the Southland Broodmare of the Year. Amazing Dream was the mare’s outstanding performer on the track this season banking $205,467.

Winter Rose was added to the Elite Broodmares Honours Board while a special award was presented to Charlie and Ailsa Smaill, owners of the prolific broodmare Janine Jaccka which has left the winners of 46 races.

Southland’s leading Junior Driver Ellie Barron received an Excellence Award for her involvement as an Ambassador in the Women’s Cancer Fundraiser Team Teal.

Contribution Awards were received by long time administrator and breeder Brendan Fahy and the Southland Kidz Karts group.

Here are all the winners:

Washington VC – Bryleigh Stud Southland Broodmare of the Year

Christian Dreamer (Christian Cullen – Dreamy Atom) Owners: Vin and Daphne Devery.

The dam of four horses to race this season, all winners.

Catch The Dream (2) $19,070.

Amazing Dream (3) $205,467 including wins in the Listed NZ Yearling Sale Two Year Old. Fillies Final, First in the Group One Caduceus Two Year Old Fillies Classic, Second in the Group One NZ Sires Stakes Two Year Old Fillies Championship and third in both the Group Two Delightful Lady Classic and Group One Two Year Old Diamond.

Dream Major (1) $8,120.

Chase The Dream - Now the winners $560,036 and 20 races in New Zealand, Australia and America.

Southland Harness Awards – Night N Day Southland Horse of the Year

U May Cullect - Owner: Tom Kilkelly.

Recorded a new track and Southland mobile record at Winton for four year old and older geldings and entires over 1609 metres of 1-52.1.

Unbeaten in his first seven races including the Listed Uncut Gems at Addington for geldings and entires and the Bluff Cup.

NZB Standardbred Southland Achievement of the Year

Ross Wilson

2018- 2019 training stats: 162-15-17-15 $174,034 UDR .2357.

Trained Southland leading stakes earning pacer Robyns Playboy which ran third in the $150,000 Group One Three Year Old Emerald .

Recorded his 100 th training win during the season when Bridesdale Robyn won at Gore.

Biggest winners: Robyns Playboy (6), Bridesdale Robyn (4) and Annie Fitz (3).

Elite Broodmare

Winter Rose (In The Pocket – Bella Chip) – Owner: John and Judy Stiven

All of her ten foals of racing age have qualified with eight winning races.

Her foals have won 47 races and $1,578,177.

2012 Southland Broodmare of the Year Award.

2014-2015 New Zealand Harness Racing Broodmare Excellence Award.

Her biggest winner have been: Bettor’s Strike (16) $890,201, Southwind Arden (9) $150,127, Arden’s Choice (7) $282,296 and Rocknroll Arden (6) $172,154.

Winter Roses fillies are now leaving winners – South Beach Arden (out of South Wind Arden -2 ) and Pearl Harbour (out of Arden Caviar -1).

Other Awards:

Special Broodmare Award

Janine Jaccka (Sundon – Spiritual Powers) –Owners: Charlie and Ailsa Smaill.

All of her seven foals of racing age have qualified and won races.

Her foals have won a total of 46 races.

In all, Janine Jaccka’s foals have won $528,168.

Her biggest winners have been Jaccka Jack (14) $138,746, Jaccka Justy (13) $235,467, Jen Jaccka (9) $81,473 and Jess Jaccka (5) $35,835.

Southland Harness Racing Award of Excellence:

Ellie Barron

Contribution to Harness Racing Recipients:

BJ Fahy.

Kidz Kartz Southland.

Southland’s Leading Drivers of Trotters:

Nathan Williamson (16).

Southland Harness Awards – Two Year Old Colt or Gelding of the Year:

Cassius Bromac – MCC Syndicate; Trainer: BR Gray.

SSB Trophy (Leading Stake Earners 2018-2019):

Three Year Old Filly: Allaboutdreams (M &Mrs S Little and BR Gray).

Aged Race Mare: I’mallaboutthebase (SR & Mrs CJL Baucke).

New Zealand Record Holders:

Melina Lowe (PD & BD Duffy) 2-53.6 2400 metres mobile 08/09/2018 – Winton.

Please Shuddup (Tricode Syndicate, Tricode Number Two Syndicate and Dolce Syndicate) 2-53.3 2400 metre mobile 16/12/2018 – Winton.

SSB Fastest Mile Rate Filly/Mare 2018-2019

Shezacullengirl (M & Mrs S Little, Havtime Breeding Limited – Trainers Kirstin Barclay and Paul Ellis 1-53.1 31/01/2019 – Wyndham.

1-58.0 Pins

Better Galleon (CJ Murdoch, RE Wilson) 28/10/2018 Invercargill 1.57.8.

English Rose (SWR Gillan) 14/09/2018 Auckland 1.57.8.

Grace Burns (T Kilkelly) 08/09/2018 Winton 1.55.8.

Honor And Glory (NJ & Mrs DC Cournane) 23/11/2018 Invercargill 1.57.3.

Kilowatt Kid (LF Thomson, IG Thomson) 28/10/2018 Invercargill 1.56.7.

Mach’s Back (MJ Little) 31/01/2019 Wyndham 1.52.5.

Melina Lowe (P Duffy) 08/09/2018 Winton 1.56.4.

Mossdale Art (AG Affleck) 16/12/2018 Winton 1.52.5.

Mossdale Rose (AG Affleck) 22/10/2018 Ashburton 1.54.2.

Mr Kiwi (BL & Mrs KE Calder) 23/11/2018 Invercargill 1.57.9.

Rockabilly Blues (FJ & Mrs KV Price) 18/11/2018 Wyndham 1.55.6.

Shezacullengirl (MJ Little) 16/12/2018 Winton 1.55.0.

U May Cullect (T Kilkelly) 23/03/2019 Wairio 1.52.1.

Vintage Cheddar (LF Thomson, IG Thomson) 17/05/2019 NZ Metro 1.55.0.

Robin Dundee Club Three Year Old Colt or Gelding of the Year:

Robyns Playboy: Owner: SR Wilson Trainer: SR Wilson.

Robin Dundee Club Three Year Old Filly of the Year:

Swift Robyn: Owners: SR Wilson, R & Mrs HF Wilson Trainers; SR Wilson.

Caduceus Club of Southland Trotter of the Year:

King Cassidy – CP Gerken, TR Davies, Miss TL Ashton Trainer: BR Gray.

Bruce Stewart

Southland Harness Racing