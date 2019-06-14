U May Cullect remains unbeaten

Budding superstar pacer U May Cullect has kept his unbeaten run intact by beating a strong harness racing field in the Listed $40,000 Uncut Gems (Geldings and Entires) Classic tonight at Addington Raceway.

The margin was only a nose but U May Cullect showed the sort of will to win only the good horses have, when he got up the passing lane to beat a seasoned open class pacer in Classie Brigade and driver John Dunn.

Another top northern pacer Triple Eight who had finished an unlucky fourth in last weeks Harness Jewels was a neck away in third, with a further six length gap away to the rest of the field headed by Smokin By.

U May Cullect (5 B g Gotta Go Cullect - Ides Of May) ran the 2600m mobile in easy conditions in a very quick 3-08.7 a mile rate of 1-56.7 with a closing 800m run in a sizzling 55.9 seconds.

U May Cullect winning tonights Uncut Gems .

U May Cullect is currently the third favourite for this years edition of the New Zealand Cup to be run on 12th November.

Trainer/driver Kirstin Barclay has driven the horse in all of his seven wins to date.

Earlier in the night Woodlands trainer Steve Baucke caused a major upset when he won the Listed $40,000 Mares Uncut Gems Classic with his Shadow Play mare I'mallaboutthebase.

I'mallaboutthebase got home quickly from three deep on the fence for driver Tim Williams to win by a length beating the early leader Flyin Milly Mac.

I'mallaboutthebase winning the Mares Uncut Gems Classic