UBET Queensland Harness Horse of the Year

Multiple Group winner Leos Best was crowned the UBET 2017 Queensland Harness Racing Horse of the Year in Brisbane on Sunday night, with three-time winner Avonnova dethroned for the first time since 2014.



The win capped off a memorable night for Leos Best’s trainer-driver Grant Dixon, who went home with six individual awards including a sixth-straight Queensland Trainer of the Year title, and the Harness Racing Australia Trainer of the Year Award.



It was also a memorable night for owners Kevin and Kay Seymour, who took home multiple awards.



Mr Seymour said he got a thrill out of taking Leos Best south to win a Group 2 at Menangle in February.



"He won well there agaisnt the very top horses down south," he said.



"I think that's what leads (trainer) Grant (Dixon) to thinking he can go down and take on the major feature events as a five-year-old."



Leos Best finished ahead of stablemate Colt Thirty One, Bettorthanspecial and Avonnova to claim the coveted title, after earlier claiming the Queensland Aged Pacer of the Year Award.



The 2016/17 season was one to savour for the connections of Leos Best, which started 20 times for 13 wins and three minor placings, including three wins in Group company.



Melpark Royal Son was crowned Queensland Trotter of the Year, in a season which included eight of the horse’s nine career wins, with the highlight being the $40,000 Group 2 DJ Alexander Championship Final at Albion Park in December.



Bettorthanspecial was crowned Queensland Filly or Mare of the Year, with Colt Thirty One (2YO Pacer), Clintal Do (3YO Pacer) and Bronski Gorgeous (Broodmare) among other equine winners on the night.



Australian World Drivers Championship representative Shane Graham was recognised as Queensland Driver of the Year for a third-straight year, after guiding home 185 winners en route to winning the Queensland Drivers’ Premiership.



"I was one told the first premiership is the easiest and every one after that is hard," Graham said.



"Once you win that first one you have to keep bettering yourself."



Nathan Dawson was crowned Queensland Concession Driver of the Year, and received an award for winning the Redcliffe Drivers’ Premiership.



The Owner of the Year title went to Shannon Price (Raboki Pty Ltd), while Kevin and Kay Seymour’s Solid Earth Pty Ltd was recognised as Queensland Breeder of the Year.



‘Freak of the Creek’ Destreos was inducted into the Hall of Fame, alongside trainer/driver Graeme Bowyer, breeder Mark Lichtwark and associate Gary Keep.



Each of the three harness clubs also presented awards to the leading participants and horses at their respective tracks in 2016/17.



All winners on the night are listed below.

2017 UBET Queensland Harness Horse of the Year

Leos Best



Seelite Windows and Doors Trotter of the Year

Melpark Royal Son



Trainer of the Year

Grant Dixon



Driver of the Year

Shane Graham



The Courier-Mail Filly/Mare of the Year

Bettorthanspecial



International Animal Health Products Aged Pacer of the Year

Leos Best



3YO Pacer of the Year

Clintal Do



Australian Pacing Gold 2YO Pacer of the Year

Colt Thirty One



QRIC Broodmare of the Year

Bronski Gorgeous



QRIC Breeder of the Year

Solid Earth Pty Ltd (Kevin and Kay Seymour)



James Boag’s Premium Owner of the Year

Raboki Pty Ltd (Shannon Price)



Radio TAB Concession Driver of the Year

Nathan Dawson



Sky Racing Hall of Fame Associate Inductee

Gary Keep



Sky Racing Hall of Fame Breeder

Mark Lichtwark



Sky Racing Hall of Fame Horse

Destreos



Sky Racing Hall of Fame Trainer/Driver

Graeme Bowyer



Harness Racing Australia Trainer of the Year

Grant Dixon



Lin and Laurie Feehly Redcliffe Pegasus Award

Chris Garrard



Kevin and Kay Seymour Queensland Young Achiever Awards

Leonard Cain and Narissa McMullen



BOTRA and Yatala Harness Racing Club Rising Stars

Lachie Manzelmann and Taleah McMullen



BOTRA and Yatala Harness Racing Club Centurion Medal (Drivers)

Shane Graham, Grant Dixon, Mathew Neilson, Pete McMullen, Nathan Dawson, Gary Whitaker and Narissa McMullen



BOTRA and Yatala Harness Racing Club Centurion Medal (Trainers)

Grant Dixon, Vicki Rasmussen, Chantal Turpin, Jack Butler, Darrel Graham.



Marburg Harness Racing Club Awards – sponsored by Garrard’s

Horse of the Year: Domestic Art

Drivers’ Premiership: Gary Whitaker

Trainer of the Year: Tess Neaves



Redcliffe Harness Racing Club Awards – sponsored by Garrard’s

Horse of the Year: Royal Taz

Drivers’ Premiership: Nathan Dawson

Trainers’ Premiership: Grant Dixon

Concession Driver of the Year: Nathan Dawson

Mare of the Year: Flashing Good Time (NZ) and Rockstar Rikki (NZ)



Albion Park Harness Racing Club Awards – Sponsored by Garrard’s

Horse of the Year: Joys A Babe

Drivers Premiership: Shane Graham

Trainers Premiership: Grant Dixon

Owner of the Year: Solid Earth Pty Ltd (Kevin and Kay Seymour)

Mare of the Year: Joys A Babe

