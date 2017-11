Update on harness racing standardbreds at risk

Homes and donations are very much still needed, desperately needed, 30 are still without a patch of land to live on.

Millstone Township, NJ - Nov. 12, 2017 - The four in great need are safe, so are the NY bred thanks to the NY Breeders Association that steps up in every time of need for their horses.

While help is coming in, homes are in very short supply.

If this is still the case at the deadline, either we face the dreadful option of losing them to slaughter or hope that the number of homeless is small enough and the donations strong enough.

Here is the link to see the horses. www.adoptahorse.org/horse-sale-11-12-17