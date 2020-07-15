Day At The Track

Updated Meadowlands Pace field

12:19 PM 15 Jul 2020 NZST
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - With Chief Mate an early scratch, there were some adjustments made to not only the entries, but also the morning-line odds for The Meadowlands Pace:

The field for the $636,650 Meadowlands Pace for 3-year-old open pacers, which takes place at The Meadowlands on July 18 and has a post time of 10:05 p.m., with post position, horse (driver, trainer) and morning-line odds:

1. Roll With JR (Corey Callahan, Jeff Cullipher), 20-1

2. Catch The Fire (Mike Wilder, John Ackley), 12-1

3. Captain Barbossa (Brian Sears, Tony Alagna), 10-1

4. Allywag Hanover (Tim Tetrick, Brett Pelling), 9-2

5. Tall Dark Stranger (Yannick Gingras, Nancy Takter), 7-5

6. Manticore (Jordan Stratton, Bruce Saunders), 15-1

7. Capt Midnight (Andy McCarthy, Tony Alagna), 15-1

8. Major Betts (Dexter Dunn, Mark Harder), 12-1

9. Papi Rob Hanover (David Miller, Brett Pelling), 4-1

10. Captain Kirk (Joe Bongiorno, Tony Alagna), 15-1

NOTE: Chief Mate was an early scratch, also eligible Capt Midnight draws in.

From the Meadowlands Media Department

 

