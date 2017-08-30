Former US trotter wins NZ debut trial

Former American trotter Aldabaran Eagle easily won his public debut appearance at the Rangiora harness racing trials today.

Trained by Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen at Rolleston, the impressive looking son of Muscle Hill comfortably accounted for a tidy field of trotters in todays race including Group one winner Eyre I Come and eight race winner Belles Son.

Aldabaran Eagle ( Muscle Hill - Letsjustalkaboutme) began well from his 40m handicap in todays trial and driver Mark Purdon got a drag up to the leaders with 900m to go. The acceleration was immediate when Mark hooked out on the turn and he reeled them in easily to win by more than a length at the line.

Last 800m of the Aldabaran Eagle trial

Later in the day the All Stars Stable pairing of Have Faith in Me and Dream About Me were narrowly upset by the Gavin Smith trained Imola.

Imola blasted to the lead early for driver Gavin Smith and then handed up to Have Faith In Me with 1800m left to go. In the home straight Imola managed to outsprint the Purdon/Rasmussen pair and get up to win by a neck in a quickly run race.

Have Faith in Me and Dream About Me who are both embarking on New Zealand Cup campaigns, were not disgraced in todays trial.

Imola paced the 2600m stand in a fast 3-19.7 with closing sectionals of 58.0 and 27.8, meaning the Purdon/Rasmussen pair went condsiderably quicker from their 40m handicaps.

Imola upsetting the All Stars pair

Earlier another All Stars runner Renske B looked ready for her upcoming races after rating a 1:58.9 MR for the 2000m mobile.

Renske B was driven by Mark Purdon and led all the way winning untouched with closing splits of 57.2 and 29.4