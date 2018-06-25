USA 2YO Superstar to Empire Stallions

Sensational USA two-year-old Pacer of the Year and World Champion Huntsville (p,2,1:49; 3,1:47.4 ($1,704,242)) has been issued an international passport and is headed to Empire Stallions in Victoria to stand the upcoming 2018-19 breeding season.

In one of the deepest crops in recent history, Huntsville defeated the best of his generation on his way to accumulating 15 wins and nine placings from 25 lifetime starts at two and three while banking over $1.7 million in earnings.

From the minute Huntsville first set his hooves on a racetrack it was evident he was destined for greatness. In his very first 2YO trial at The Meadowlands, Huntsville blew by his competitors with a 27.1 final quarter to win in 1:54.2.

During his two-year-old season, Huntsville was never worse than second in 11 starts with seven victories and earnings of $689,814. In a six-race win streak that culminated with his dominant win in the $600,000 Breeders Crown Final, Huntsville captured the Tyler B Pennsylvania Sire Stake, the $252,000 Pennsylvania Sire Stakes Championship, the $66,000 Bluegrass Stake, the $65,000 International Stallion Stake and the Breeders Crown elimination.

Huntsville provided many great moments during his two-year-old campaign, but his exciting win in the Bluegrass Stake with a 26.3 last quarter in the mud at The Red Mile was an eye-opener. And, he came right back the following week with yet another extraordinary performance pacing 26.4 in both his last two quarters to win the International Stallion Stake in a 2YO World Record of 1:49. Despite a 54.1 first half-mile in the Breeders Crown Final, Huntsville used a bold middle move to secure command of the lead and went on to capture the Crown by two lengths in 1:49.1 – setting a Meadowlands track record and missing the stakes record by only a fifth of second.

Huntsville completed this Championship season as the both the richest and fastest 2YO of the year and was voted the USA 2YO Pacing Colt of 2016.

Huntsville returned at three to high expectations and he did not disappoint. In 14 starts, he was only out of the money once winning eight races and placing five times earning a further $1,014,428. He lowered his lifetime record to 1:47.4 making him the fastest three-year-old of 2017.

He won eliminations for the Adios Stake in a brilliant 1:49.3 over the Meadows 5/8ths mile oval, the North America Cup at Mohawk Raceway in 1:49.1 and The Meadowlands Pace in 1:48.4 with a sizzling 26.2 last quarter. Huntsville was also victorious in the $160,000 Jenna’s Beach Boy Stake at Hoosier Park with an impressive gate to wire win in 1:49.1.

In the $334,000 Cane Pace, Huntsville proved he could be just as effective at a distance as he was over a mile. He turned in another stellar performance leading every step of the way winning the 1 1/8 mile contest (1,800 metres) in 2:03 at The Meadowlands.

Without a doubt, the highlight of Huntsville’s three-year-old season was his thrilling win in the $738,000 Meadowlands Pace. Huntsville got away fourth and issued a backstretch charge to grab the lead flashing past the three-quarter pole in a torrid 1:20.3. In an epic display of guts and determination, Huntsville dug down deep in the stretch to hold off his challengers while achieving a new career best of 1:47.4.

Huntsville retired at three to begin stallion duty at Cameo Hills Farm in the very competitive state of New York where he has served a full book of quality mares in 2018.

It’s no wonder Huntsville excelled on the racetrack – his pedigree is nothing short of royalty. His sire, the late Somebeachsomewhere needs no introduction. From only six North American crops to race, he is the sire of 560 winners from 618 foals, 456 in 1:55, 60 in 1:50 or faster and the winners of over $91 million. Last year, he became the only sire in history whose progeny earned over $20 million in a single season. In Australia, Beach has sired 185 winners from 219 starters who have earned nearly $10 million including the standout Group 1 Champions Our Waikiki Beach p,1:50.4 ($912,294), Menin Gate p,1:54.3 ($557,259), Petacular p,1:55.6 ($378,1990) and Poster Boy p,3,1:54.1 ($378,190) – just to name a few.

Huntsville dam Wild West Show p,4,1:42.4 ($217,714) is by Western Hanover out of the Artsplace mare Sweet On Art combining two of the most influential sire lines in modern history. To date, she is the dam of five foals of racing age for five winners with two in 1:50 and four in 1:55 or faster. In 2017, she received the prestigious honour of USA Broodmare of the Year. She is currently in foal to another Empire stallion – Betting Line.

Huntsville is a magnificent dark bay stallion standing 16 hands who was a fierce competitor with tremendous heart and a strong will to win, outstanding conformation and excellent fertility.

“We are very excited with the addition of Huntsville to our line-up this season,” Empire principal David James said.

“Huntsville is one of Somebeachsomewhere’s best sons and his credentials speak for themselves. We believe Huntsville will continue to carry on the legacy of his esteemed sire and play a significant role in the future Australian racing scene.”

Huntsville will stand for a very attractive fee of $6,000 including GST and discounts will apply. His progeny will be Vicbred, Breeders Crown, NSW Breeders Challenge, Bathurst Gold Crown and SA Southern Cross eligible – conditions apply.