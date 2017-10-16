USA breaks out to a lead over New Zealand

Saratoga Springs, NY - On the strength of harness racing victories by Bob Davis and Tony Ciuffetelli the USA jumped out to a lead over the visiting New Zealanders in the first leg of the three-track International Amateur Driving Competition which was held at Saratoga Raceway on Sunday afternoon, October 15. Davis lit up the tote board when his 28-1 shot, Trey, was placed first after, Battleshoe Tom, driven by Tony Ciuffetelli, was disqualified for a racing infraction. However Ciuffetelli returned to the winner's circle this time for good in the second Friendship Competition event when he reined Docs Boy to a head decision over the Kiwi's, Colleen Nequs.

When Battleshoe Tom went off-stride at the start he interfered with Hillbilly Cashflow driven by New Zealand's Mike Maynard and caused confusion with the majority of the field. But Davis circled the trouble and went to the lead in front of Cuiffetelli's pacer. They then raced one-two until the stretch when Battleshoe Tom took command and was the first horse under the wire with Trey finishing behind him. However, the judge's decision placed Battleshoe Tom out of the money which allowed Trey to be declared the winner. LMC Nuclear Strike and the USA's Alan Schwartz was moved up the second while Shaquar and the Kiwi's Colleen Nequs, was awarded third money.

The winner, owned by Anthony Cerbone, Jr and trained by Lisa Zabielski, returned $58.00, $13.20 and $11.80 across the board. It was the second consecutive driving victory for Bob Davis having won an amateur contest at Monticello Raceway five days ago.

But Ciuffetelli made amends in the second split when he guided Doc's Boy home first despite being parked to the half before finding room along the pylons in third position. Then around the final turn Ciuffetelli set sights on the pace-setter Mr. Butterworth and driver Colleen Nequs. In the deep stretch, under strong urging, Doc' Boy got up in the final strides for a head decision. Third place went to Cabo San Lukas and the Kiwi's Gavin Cook.

The winner, owned by Brett Derue and Garry Simzer and trained by Derue, paid $7.10 for win.

For The fourth time this year the North American Amateur Drivers Association (NAADA)has been involved in an international amateur driver's competition and the first against the New Zealanders since last fall when they traveled Down Under to compete.

The races today will be followed by similar events at Yonkers Raceway on Tuesday (Oct. 17) and Monticello Raceway on Wednesday (Oct. 18)

by John Manzi for NAADA