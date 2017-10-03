USA's In Secret makes $1m International Trot

YONKERS, NY, Monday, October 2, 2017-- If you gaze at his recent harness racing resume, it should be no secret that In Secret has been chosen to fill out the field for the million-dollar Yonkers International Trot @ Empire City Casino.

The 5-year-old gelding son of 2008 Trotter of the Year Deweycheatumnhowe becomes the second American representative for the world-class, mile-and-a-quarter event, hosted by Yonkers Raceway Saturday afternoon, Oct. 14th.

In Secret has been unbeatable of late locally, having won the last four Open Handicap events and six consecutive races overall. In this breakout season, he's won nine of 20 starts (with five seconds and a p\air of thirds) while banking $229,595.

In Secret has been driven by George Brennan for trainer Ron Burke, who (as Burke Racing) shares ownership with J&T Silva Stables, Larry Karr and Weaver Bruscemi.

The field for the event (alphabetically, with country of representation) is...

Dreammoko (FRA)

In Secret (USA)

Marion Marauder (CAN)

Midnight Hour (FIN)

Oasis Bi (ITA)

On Track Piraten (SWE)

Resolve (USA, defending champion)

Shadow Woodland (FIN)

Tripolini VP (DEN)

Twister Bi (ITA)

Please note that post positions for this race are to be drawn Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 10th) at a midtown press luncheon. The 39th International (third since it was renewed in 2015) highlights the state's richest-ever ($3.3 million) harness program, which also features the $1.8 million New York Day of Champions and a pair of $250,000 Invitationals (all other races are to be drawn Monday, Oct. 9th).

Race day schedule...

1-NYSS Genesee Valley Farm 2YO Colt/Gelding Pace 1:00

2-NYSS Winbak Farm 2YO Filly Pace 1:20

3-NYSS Crawford Farm 2YO Filly Trot 1:40

4-NYSS Cameo Hills Farm 3YO Filly Pace 2:00

5-NYSS Harness Horse Breeders of NYS 2YO Colt/Gelding Trot 2:20

6-NYSS Blue Chip Farms 3YO Colt/Gelding Pace 2:40

7-Invitational Pace (Dan Rooney) 3:00

8-Invitational Trot (Harry Harvey) 3:30

9-Yonkers International Trot@ Empire City Casino 4:00

10-NYSS Morrisville Coll. Equine Inst. 3YO Colt/Gelding Trot 4:30

11-NYSS Allerage Farm 3YO Filly Trot 5:00

Notes...all finals for NYSS are at flat mile with eight starters @ $225,000 each

Invitational Trot is 1¼ miles with 10 starters @ $250,000

Invitational Pace is flat mile with eight starters @ $250,000

Races 8 thru 11 simulcast to French-hubbed audience.

More information about this program shall be sent when available.

Frank Drucker