USA plan for Lochinvar Art

An ambitious plan for a mid-year harness racing campaign in the United States is on the radar for Australasia's best pacer, Lochinvar Art.

While there are a lot of "ifs and buts" to bring the plan to fruition, trainer David Moran and owner Kevin Gordon have actively been canvassing the concept of spending the Australian winter campaigning in the USA.

"We've got a pretty exciting program ahead of us over the next three months or so, with Shepparton, Ballarat and Hunter Cups, then the Newcastle Mile and hopefully the big one, the Miracle Mile," Moran said.

"But if he's still going well, we'll look at a short letup then that's when the States would come into play," he said.

Obviously, the ongoing COVID-19 situation is one of the key uncertainties the camp will need to take into consideration, as well as flight logistics and finding a suitable base.

"It would be the trip of a lifetime for me. I'm 33 and I've never been to the USA, and would just love the opportunity," Moran said.

"If I could take him over there and train him myself that would be ideal, but if we have to place him with another trainer over there, then that will be another option."



Lochinvar Art has had 18 starts for 12 wins and four placings this season, with Group One successes in the Victoria Cup, Chariots of Fire and Four-Year-old Bonanza, along with a second in the Miracle Mile.

He tonight lines up at Melton in the $130,000 Ultimate Machete Vicbred Super Series final and with a barrier one draw, the race will be an intriguing tactical affair at 9.23 pm. Lochinvar Art won his semi-final in dominant fashion, defeating his Victorian rival Hurricane Harley.

He'll meet the truly elite in Australasian company in February's Del-Re National A. G. Hunter Cup and March's Miracle Mile, among them, King Of Swing (NSW), Chicago Bull (WA) and Self Assured and Spankem.

As Moran is the first to admit, four months ahead is a long time in racing, but at the moment, he's relishing the thought of what might be.

"I don't even have a passport yet, so it's a long way off, and there are lots of uncertainties. But we think he's the best we have down here, and it would be great to give him the opportunity over there," Moran said.

