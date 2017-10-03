In Secret completes field for $1m Trot

The elite 10-horse field for the $1 million Yonkers International Trot is complete. In Secret becomes the second United States flag-carrier to accept the invitation to the 1 ¼-mile global affair set for Saturday afternoon, October 14 at Empire City Casino over the historic Yonkers Raceway harness racing strip.

It’s no secret: In Secret is in Yonkers International The gelded son of 2008 Trotter of the Year Deweycheatumnhowe joins defending champion Resolve to form a potent U.S.A. one-two punch. In Secret has been unbeatable of late at Yonkers, winning the last four Open Handicap events and six consecutive races overall. In this breakout season, the five-year-old has won nine of 20 starts (with five seconds and a pair of thirds) while banking $229,595. In Secret has been driven by George Brennan for trainer Ron Burke, who (as Burke Racing) shares ownership with J&T Silva Stables, Larry Karr and Weaver Bruscemi.

Resolve tries to repeat Last week, Canadian standout Marion Marauder, the Yonkers Trot winner and ninth Trotting Triple Crown champion in 2016, was added to the formidable lineup.

Canadian flash Marion Marauder likes the Yonkers oval, too!

The elite Yonkers International field also includes a pair of two-time participants – Italy’s Oasis Bi and On Track Piraten of Sweden – with their connections hoping that “three’s the charm” this year. “Oasis” finished second last year, while “Piraten” was a fast-closing fourth. The duo was fourth and seventh, respectively, in 2015 when the International returned after a 20-year hiatus.

Italy’s Oasis B., second last year, tries to turn the tables France’s Dreammoko, the fastest from the first crop of standout Timoko, and a second Italian standout Twister Bi have also accepted invitations to participate in the 39th edition of the worldwide trotting affair. Midnight Hour and Shadow Woodland of Finland, and Denmark’s Tripolini VP complete the field. The seven Euros are expected to arrive at New York’s JFK International Airport on Wednesday, October 4.

Sweden’s On Track Piraten, sleeper needs better trip The star-studded Yonkers International card features a total of $3.3 million in purses buoyed by the $1.8 million New York “Day” of Champions, and a pair of $250,000 Invitationals, which will be announced in the coming days. Post time for the Yonkers International Trot is at 4:00 p.m. First post for the matinee card is at 1:00 p.m.

Resolve, the millionaire six-year-old son of Muscle Hill, will attempt to become the first U.S.A. representative to win back to back Internationals since Delmonica Hanover in 1973-74. Roquepine (1967-68), Ideal du Gazeau, the only three-time champion (1982-83-84) and Lutin d’Isigny – all of France – are the only other three to win consecutive Internationals. Ake Svanstedt, who trains and drove the American flag-carrier to the world record performance in 2:23:4 last year, is at the helm once again for owner Hans Enggren.

Here’s the field in alphabetical order with country in parenthesis.

Dreammoko (FRA)

In Secret (USA)

Marion Marauder (CAN)

Midnight Hour (FIN)

Oasis Bi (ITA)

On Track Piraten (SWE)

Resolve (USA, defending champion)

Shadow Woodland (FIN)

Tripolini VP (DEN)

Twister Bi (ITA)

By John Cirillo with Frank Drucker