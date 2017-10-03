In Secret completes field for $1m Trot

It’s no secret: In Secret is in Yonkers International
The gelded son of 2008 Trotter of the Year Deweycheatumnhowe joins defending champion Resolve to form a potent U.S.A. one-two punch.
In Secret has been unbeatable of late at Yonkers, winning the last four Open Handicap events and six consecutive races overall.
In this breakout season, the five-year-old has won nine of 20 starts (with five seconds and a pair of thirds) while banking $229,595.
In Secret has been driven by George Brennan for trainer Ron Burke, who (as Burke Racing) shares ownership with J&T Silva Stables, Larry Karr and Weaver Bruscemi.
Resolve tries to repeat
Last week, Canadian standout Marion Marauder, the Yonkers Trot winner and ninth Trotting Triple Crown champion in 2016, was added to the formidable lineup.
Canadian flash Marion Marauder likes the Yonkers oval, too!
Italy’s Oasis B., second last year, tries to turn the tables
France’s Dreammoko, the fastest from the first crop of standout Timoko, and a second Italian standout Twister Bi have also accepted invitations to participate in the 39th edition of the worldwide trotting affair. Midnight Hour and Shadow Woodland of Finland, and Denmark’s Tripolini VP complete the field. The seven Euros are expected to arrive at New York’s JFK International Airport on Wednesday, October 4.
Sweden’s On Track Piraten, sleeper needs better trip
The star-studded Yonkers International card features a total of $3.3 million in purses buoyed by the $1.8 million New York “Day” of Champions, and a pair of $250,000 Invitationals, which will be announced in the coming days. Post time for the Yonkers International Trot is at 4:00 p.m. First post for the matinee card is at 1:00 p.m.
On Track Piraten (SWE)