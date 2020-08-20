USHWA Drive Me Some Cash free contest

Coral Springs, FL - The United States Harness Writers Association (USHWA) with Scott Alberg, have come up with the best free handicapping contest of the 2020 harness racing season and it all revolves around the Pepsi North America Cup at Woodbine Mohawk Park in Toronto, Canada.

The contest is called USHWA Drive Me Some Cash, and contestants must try and select the correct exacta finish (first and second place) in the 6th race this Saturday, August 22. The contest will be open to enter on Thursday, August 20. USHWA current members are not eligible to enter.

There will be three grand prize winners chosen from the people that select the correct exacta finish. There will be a first, second and third place finishers selected from a virtual drawing at noon on Sunday, August 23, 2020.

Then the contest gets even better for the three winners as the following week the first, second and third place finishers select a driver competing on Pepsi North America Cup Night (Saturday, August 29), and USHWA will play $10 to win (1st prize), $5.00 to win (2nd prize) or $2.00 to win (3rd prize) on every race the driver they select is competing in. The three winning contestants must make their driver selections after scratch time that Thursday. Winning contestants cannot choose a driver that is already selected. 1st place names their driver first, 2nd place names second and 3rd place names their driver third.

The chance to win hundreds of dollars in cash is likely with this special contest as some of the top drivers in harness racing could be competing in ten or more races that evening.

For the complete rules and regulations for USHWA Drive Me Some Cash is on the USHWA website at www.usharnesswriters.com. This Saturday's exacta selections must be entered on Scott Alberg's Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/scott.alberg.3 by 6:00 pm.

Anyone who is not on Facebook and wants to enter the competition can do so by 6:00 pm Saturday by emailing their exacta selection to CustomerService@4NJPicks.com.