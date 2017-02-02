Day At The Track

Hervey broadcasting winner announced

10:30 AM 02 Feb 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Always B Miki
Always B Miki
Mark Hall Photo

Let's Go Racing LLC's feature, "Always B Miki's Miraculous Return," which aired during the Breeders Crown telecast on SNY (SportsNet New York) on Oct. 28, was named the winner of the 2016 John Hervey Award for excellence in harness racing broadcasting, the U.S. Harness Writers Association announced Wednesday.

Winners in the Hervey writing categories and Smallsreed Award photography divisions were announced last week. Meadowlands Racetrack Chairman Jeffrey Gural is continuing his longstanding sponsorship of the Hervey and Smallsreed awards by providing USHWA Dan Patch Awards banquet tickets for the winners.

The broadcasting division was judged by Kurt Becker, track announcer at Keeneland and an Eclipse Award-winning broadcaster.

"Always B Miki's Miraculous Return" chronicled the pacer's comeback from two leg surgeries to become a Breeders Crown champion and the fastest horse in harness racing history. The piece was produced by Bruce Casella and narrated by Heather Vitale.

Becker said the production was "well-edited, with a keen sense of what was pertinent to the storyline" and "told the story in an efficient and powerful manner."

Honorable mention was presented to WISH-TV's "Indiana Born" feature that focused on the career of pacer Freaky Feet Pete and his owners/trainers the Rheinheimer family. It appeared on Indianapolis' WISH-TV on Oct. 16. It was produced by Peggy McClelland.

Winners will be recognized at USHWA's Dan Patch Awards dinner presented by Hoosier Park at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Feb. 26. For more information, visit www.ushwa.org.

Ken Weingartner

Media Relations Manager

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Post Time with Mike and Mike
02-Feb-2017 12:02 PM NZDT
Change in focus for Jim Marohn Jr.
02-Feb-2017 11:02 AM NZDT
Hervey broadcasting winner announced
02-Feb-2017 10:02 AM NZDT
One And Only gets back to circle
02-Feb-2017 10:02 AM NZDT
Noone To Depend On gains Kauffman's trust
02-Feb-2017 05:02 AM NZDT
Integrity Compliance Panel announced
02-Feb-2017 05:02 AM NZDT
Carryovers, guarantee highlight card
02-Feb-2017 03:02 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News