USHWA free Hambo handicapping contest

Coral Springs, FL - The United States Harness Writers Association (USHWA) will host the next free harness racing handicapping contest on Scott Alberg's Facebook page Saturday, August 8, at the Meadowlands.

The $1 million Hambletonian Trot final is the special race that contestants will be challenged to handicap and entry is free of charge. There is no purchase necessary to play. All you have to do is select the correct exacta. (first two official finishers in the race. Must submit their starting post position by number).

USHWA is offering three prizes that will be given away. The prizes for this special contest are CASH Gift Cards! First place will receive a $100 gift card, second place a $75 gift card and third place a $50 gift card.

And, as a special BONUS, if 500 people participate in the contest, www.3PercentDental.com will DOUBLE the cash prizes.

Scott Alberg, the 2006 National Harness Handicapping Champion, who also has numerous other handicapping titles, has been a Standardbred owner in the past, and has agreed to partner with USHWA as the contests new title sponsor.

To enter the free contest, fans must go to Scott Alberg's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/scott.alberg.3,, where the contest will be prominently displayed. Entries will be accepted beginning Thursday afternoon, August 6. Alberg, as he has done in the past, will run the contest. Participants have until 10:00 am Saturday morning to enter the contest. All rules and regulations will be posted for the contest.

Anyone who is not on Facebook can still enter the contest by sending in their selections via email to CustomerService@4NJPicks.com.

Horseman and media communicator Rod Allums, Jr. has joined the USHWA/Scott Alberg contest and will host the Facebook Live Drawing to determine the contest winners at 6:45 pm Saturday at https://www.facebook.com/rod.allums.

For more information check out Scott Alberg's Facebook Page, USHWA's Facebook Page, Twitter and Instagram accounts or the new USHWA website at www.usharnesswriters.com. A list of prizes winners is available anytime from either Scott Alberg's Facebook or via email at CustomerService@4NJPicks.com.