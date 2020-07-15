USHWA free handicapping contest at Charlottetown

Coral Springs, FL - The United States Harness Writers Association (USHWA) will host the next free harness racing handicapping contest on Scott Alberg's Facebook page on Saturday, July 18 at the Red Shores Charlottetown Driving Park on Prince Edward Island, Canada.

One special race will be selected from the Red Shores Charlottetown Saturday program and contestants can enter free of charge. All you have to do is select the correct exacta (first two official finishers in the race, either by their starting post position number or by the name of the horse).

Red Shores Casino and Racing, Truro Raceway's Hubtown Horse Owners Club and USHWA Canada's Maritime member Melissa Keith have arranged for the three "Maritime Prize Packs" that will be given away in this week's contest. If more than three correct answers are submitted, then a drawing will take place with all the correct winners and the first three names drawn will win a Maritime Prize Pack.

This week's prizes include T-shirts and caps from Red Shores; Hubtown Horse Owners Club ball caps and "Harness the Action" stickers from Truro Raceway; Melissa Keith's contributions of Nova Scotia-made Tuffy's Totes bags and Bluenose orange pekoe tea, named after the famous Nova Scotian racing schooner; and other surprises in all 3 prize packs.

Scott Alberg, the 2006 National Harness Handicapping Champion, who also has numerous other handicapping titles, has been a Standardbred owner in the past, and has agreed to partner with USHWA as the contests new title sponsor.

To enter the contest, fans must go to Scott Alberg's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/scott.alberg.3,, where the contest will be prominently displayed. Alberg, as he has done in the past, will run the contests. All contest winners will have their name posted after the event and the ranking they finished in from the prize drawings.

As soon as the draw takes place at the Red Shores Charlottetown Driving Park this week, the program proof page for the race selected will be posted for race fans to handicap from.

For more information check out Scott Alberg's Facebook Page, USHWA's Facebook Page, Twitter and Instagram accounts or the new USHWA website at www.usharnesswriters.com. A list of prizes winners are available anytime from either Scott Alberg's Facebook or from USHWA via email at ushwainfo@gmail.com.