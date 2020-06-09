USHWA free handicapping contest at Hoosier Park

Coral Springs, FL - The United States Harness Writers Association (USHWA) will host the next free harness racing handicapping contest on Scott Alberg's Facebook page on Tuesday, June 16 on opening night at Harrah's Hoosier Park.

One special race will be selected from the Hoosier Park Tuesday program and contestants can enter free of charge. All you have to do is select the correct exacta (first two official finishers in the race, either by their starting post position number or by the name of the horse).

The Harness Horse Youth Foundation (HHYF) and trainer Brandon Bates have arranged for the three Swag Bag prizes that will be given away in this week's contest. If more than three correct answers are submitted, then a drawing will take place with all the correct winners and the first three names drawn will win a prize.

This week's prizes include two complete sets of HHYF Harness Hero Trading Cards (2018 and 2019), an HHYF cap and t-shirts and a stable cap and t-shirt from the Brandon Bates Stable.

Scott Alberg, the 2006 National Harness Handicapping Champion, who also has numerous other handicapping titles, has been a Standardbred owner in the past, and has agreed to partner with USHWA as the contests new title sponsor.

"Our first contest with USHWA as our title sponsor," said Alberg, "was the most contestants we ever had at 249 people. "This contest is all about having fun and we hope even more people will enter this week."

To enter the contest, fans must go to Scott Alberg's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/scott.alberg.3,, where the contest will be prominently displayed. Alberg, as he has done in the past, will run the contests. All contest winners will have their name posted after the event and the ranking they finished in from the prize drawings.

As soon as the draw takes place at Hoosier Park this Thursday, the program proof page for the race selected will be posted for race fans to handicap from.

For more information check out Scott Alberg's Facebook Page, USHWA's Facebook Page, Twitter and Instagram accounts or the new USHWA website at www.usharnesswriters.com.