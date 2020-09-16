USHWA free handicapping contest on Jug Day

Coral Springs, FL - The United States Harness Writers Association (USHWA) will host the next free harness racing handicapping contest on Scott Alberg's Facebook page Thursday, September 24, at the Delaware County Fair on Little Brown Jug Day.

One of the Little Brown Jug elimination divisions will be the special race that contestants will be challenged to handicap and entry is free of charge. There is no purchase necessary to play. All you have to do is select the correct exacta. (first two official finishers in the race. Must submit their starting post position by number).

The Ohio Chapter of USHWA is sponsoring the three prizes that will be given away. First place will receive a $150 gift card, second place a $75 gift card and third place a gift box with 30 different popular candy bars in it.

Scott Alberg, the 2006 National Harness Handicapping Champion, who also has numerous other handicapping titles, has been a Standardbred owner in the past, and has agreed to partner with USHWA as the contests title sponsor.

To enter the free contest, fans must go to Scott Alberg's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/scott.alberg.3,, where the contest will be prominently displayed. Entries will be accepted beginning Tuesday, September 22. Alberg, as he has done in the past, will run the contest. Participants have until 10:00 am Thursday morning (Sept. 24) to enter the contest. All rules and regulations will be posted for the contest.

Anyone who is not on Facebook can still enter the contest by sending in their selections via email to CustomerService@4NJPicks.com.

USHWA members Garnet and Nicholas "Ace" Barnsdale will host the Facebook Live Drawing to determine the contest winners at 8:00 pm Thursday, September 24 at www.facebook.com/USHarnessWriters.

For more information check out Scott Alberg's Facebook Page, USHWA's Facebook Page, Twitter and Instagram accounts or the USHWA website at www.usharnesswriters.com. A list of prize winners is available anytime from either Scott Alberg's Facebook or via email at CustomerService@4NJPicks.com.

Sorry, but all current USHWA members are not eligible for this contest.