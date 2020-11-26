USHWA's Dan Patch Banquet canceled

The United States Harness Writers Association (USHWA) is formally announcing that due to travel concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Dan Patch Awards Banquet, scheduled to be held at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort on Feb. 21, 2021, has been cancelled.

The 2020 divisional equine awards will be announced virtually, as will an abbreviated roster of human awards. In addition, USHWA will hold their Directors and General Membership meeting exclusively online.

The determination was made through a unanimous vote of USHWA's Executive Board and President's Advisory Committee.

"This has been an extremely challenging year for everyone and health was our priority in making the decision to cancel the 2021 Dan Patch Awards Banquet," said Kimberly Rinker, USHWA President. "USHWA's executive and presidential advisory teams have worked diligently to ensure that the Dan Patch Awards will continue in 2022 and beyond."

As well, there will be no Dan Patch Awards Journal in 2021 and USHWA will not be soliciting advertising or sponsorships.

"We are eternally grateful for the years of advertising and sponsorship support by so many in the harness racing industry," Rinker continued. "USHWA relies on these monies to put on a first-class event in the Dan Patch Awards Banquet. I think people are tired and frustrated by the events of the past year and they need a break. When things return to normal, I'm confident that those folks who have supported USHWA in the past will continue their support."

USHWA's Executive Board and President's Advisory Committee will convene Sunday, Nov. 29 to determine the agenda and full schedule for the virtual 2021 Dan Patch Awards and USHWA's Meetings. That information will be disseminated once all the details have been finalized.