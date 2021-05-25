USHWA sponsoring monthly handicapping contest

Coral Springs, FL - The United States Harness Writers Association (USHWA) has announced that it will for the second straight year be the title sponsor of Scott Alberg's monthly harness racing handicapping contest on Facebook.

Scott Alberg, the 2006 National Harness Handicapping Champion, who also has numerous other handicapping titles, has been a Standardbred owner in the past, and has agreed to partner with USHWA as the contest's title sponsor again.

"I am looking forward to having USHWA as our title sponsor again," Alberg said. "I know that with the support of USHWA our monthly contests are going to become very popular with the harness racing community and I can bet you it will draw some new faces to our sport too!"

The first contest will be held next Sunday, May 30 at Harrah's Philadelphia racetrack as they are hosting three $100,000 stakes events including the Betsy Ross Pace, Maxie Lee Trot and Commodore Barry Pace, all invitational events on the afternoon race card.

One special race will be selected from the Harrah's Philadelphia program (the contest will start once the race card is declared official by the judges) and contestants can enter free of charge. All you have to do is select the correct official winning horse in the race, either by their starting post position number or by the name of the horse).

There will be three prizes given away in each contest. If more than three correct answers are submitted, then a drawing will take place with all the correct winners and the first three names drawn will win the three prizes.

Prizes will consist of candy boxes with first, second and third place prize winners. USHWA members who are not a National Officer or on the Social Media Committee, can enter the contest.

To enter the contest, fans must go to Scott Alberg's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/scott.alberg.3,, where the contest will be prominently displayed. Alberg, as he has done in the past, will run the contests. All contest winners will have their name posted after the event and the ranking they finished in from the prize drawings.

"Being partnered with Scott Alberg has been a great opportunity for USHWA," said Kim Rinker, USHWA President. "USHWA's social media team is committed to publicizing racing on numerous platforms to help bring new fans into our sport."

USHWA will also be promoting the monthly contests not only on Facebook, but with press releases and via Twitter and Instagram.

The prize drawings for the winners will take place Sunday night with a live presentation on the USHWA Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/USHarnessWriters/.

To participate in this year's handicapping contests as a sponsor please contact Steve Wolf at stevenwolf1956@gmail.com or call 954-654-3757.

For more information check out Scott Alberg's Facebook Page, USHWA's Facebook Page, Twitter and Instagram accounts or the USHWA website at www.usharnesswriters.com.