USHWA to sponsor monthly handicapping contest

Coral Springs, FL - The United States Harness Writers Association (USHWA) has announced that it will be the title sponsor of Scott Alberg's monthly harness racing handicapping contest on Facebook.

Scott Alberg, the 2006 National Harness Handicapping Champion, whose also has numerous other handicapping titles, has been a Standardbred owner in the past, and has agreed to partner with USHWA as the contests new title sponsor.

"I am looking so forward to having USHWA as our title sponsor," Alberg said. "I know that with the support of USHWA our monthly contests are going to become very popular with the harness racing community and I can bet you it will draw some new faces to our sport too!"

The first contest will be held on the opening day/night of the first harness racing pari-mutuel track that begins racing in North America. That track will be Scioto Downs in Columbus, OH this Friday, May 22, 2020. One special race will be selected from the Scioto Downs Friday program (they draw on Tuesday) and contestants can enter free of charge. All you have to do is select the correct exacta (first two official finishers in the race, either by their starting post position number or by the name of the horse).

There will be three prizes given away in each contest. If more than three correct answers are submitted, then a drawing will take place with all the correct winners and the first three names drawn will win a prize.

Prizes will consist of Swag Bags; magazine subscriptions and other items being donated from racetracks and harness racing organizations throughout North America and will be different each month. The first contest prizes will be swag bags of items from the Hambletonian Society.

To enter the contest, fans must go to Scott Alberg's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/scott.alberg.3, where the contest will be prominently displayed. Alberg, as he has done in the past, will run the contests. All contest winners will have their name posted after the event and the ranking they finished in from the prize drawings.

"Being partnered with Scott Alberg is a great opportunity for USHWA," said Kim Rinker, USHWA President. "USHWA's social media team is committed to publicizing harness racing on numerous platforms to help bring new fans into our sport."

USHWA will also be promoting the monthly contest not only on Facebook, but with press releases and via Twitter and Instagram.

For more information check out Scott Alberg's Facebook Page, USHWA's Facebook Page, Twitter and Instagram accounts or the new USHWA website at www.usharnesswriters.com.