USTA Stakes Guide online

07:10 AM 04 Feb 2021 NZDT
United States Trotting Association
United States Trotting Association

Columbus, OH — Race conditions for the 2021 USTA stakes and early/late closers are now available online. Also available are sections of the Event Guide, including harness racing payment schedules, 2020 race results and race schedules by division.

Access the current year information at horsemen.ustrotting.com/stakes. Payments are due starting Feb. 15 for many 3-year-old and some 2-year-old races.

Race dates are still being submitted for some sire stakes programs and will be included in the Stakes Calendar, which is scheduled to go to print mid-February with an in-hand date of March 1 (the calendar runs March 2021-February 2022). You can pre-order your copy by simply logging into your USTA MyAccount (available to both members and non-members), visiting shop.ustrotting.com or by calling Member Services at 877.800.USTA.

by Jessica Schroeder, for the USTA

