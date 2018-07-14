USTA adds horses fastest beaten times

Columbus, OH --- The U.S. Trotting Association has announced that all of its edited pedigrees provided for sales catalogs will now include each horse's fastest beaten time starting with the Tattersalls 2018 Summer Mixed Sale at the Meadowlands on Sunday (July 15).

This addition of a horse's fastest beaten race time will be included if the beaten time is faster than the horse's record and if the horse was foaled in 1990 or later. The fastest beaten time information will also be made available in several Pathway reports shortly.

"While the USTA takes great pride in the idea that many in the industry consider our pedigree pages to be the best in the business, we will continue to find ways to make our products even better," said USTA Registrar T.C. Lane.

Following are examples of how the information displays in edited pedigrees, as highlighted in the partial pedigree below:

CATHEDRA DOT COM p,2,1:53.2; 3,1:51; BT1:50.2s ($1,520,487) by Presidential Ball. 26 wins, 2 thru 5. O'Brien 3-Year-Old Pacing Filly of the Year in 2001. At 2, winner Bluegrass S., elim. and Final Lou Babic Filly S., leg and Final New Jersey Sires S. at Freehold, Molly Pitcher P., The Standardbred S.; second in Reynolds Mem., elim. Three Diamonds P.; third in International Stallion S. At 3, winner Final Fan Hanover S., Nadia Lobell P., Tarport Hap P., Bluegrass S., Shady Daisy P., Lady Maud S., leg New Jersey Sires S. at Freehold, Meadowlands (2), elim. Mistletoe Shalee P. at Meadowlands, elim. Miss New Jersey S.; second in elim. and Final Breeders Crown at Woodbine, Final Matron S., Final Miss New Jersey S., Final New Jersey Sires S. at Meadowlands, Cinderella S., elim. Fan Hanover S.; third in elim. Matron S. At 4, second in Milton S., elim. Lady Liberty P. From 8 living foals, dam of 4 winners, 1 in 1:50, 1 in 1:55, 4 in 2:00, including:

SIMPLY BUSINESS p,2,1:50.1; 3,1:50.1f; 1:50f; BT1:48 ($1,048,117) (Rocknroll Hanover). 18 wins, 2 thru 8. At 2, winner Final Metro S., Bluegrass S., leg New Jersey Sires S. at Meadowlands; second in Woodrow Wilson P., International Stallion S.; third in elim. Metro S. At 3, winner Battle Of The Brandywine P.; second in leg New Jersey Sires S. at Meadowlands; third in leg and Final New Jersey Sires S. at Meadowlands, elim. Meadowlands P., elim. New Jersey Classic.

Often at the request of European interests in the past, the USTA staff had to calculate and add the fastest beaten time information manually. Now it will be included in all sales catalogs that the USTA prepares edited pedigrees for.

Following is a list of sales that the USTA provides pedigrees for: the Lexington Selected Yearling Sale; Standardbred Horse Sales Co. Yearling and Mixed Sales; Ohio Selected Jug Sale; Goshen Yearling Sale; Morrisville Sale; Tattersalls Mixed Sales; and the blacktype yearling pedigrees in The Blooded Horse Sales catalogs.