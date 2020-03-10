USTA cancels Board of Directors meeting

Columbus, OH - The United States Trotting Association has announced that its in-person 2020 Board of Directors meeting, scheduled for this coming weekend (March 13-16) in Columbus, Ohio, has been canceled due to travel concerns related to the global coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

"The Federal Centers for Disease Control and Protection has characterized COVID-19 as an emerging, rapidly evolving situation, and has issued advisories regarding the travel of those at heightened risk to the virus," explained Russell Williams, President of the USTA. "In such matters, it is important to err on the side of caution. Canceling the meeting is the prudent course of action."

It is not known at this time whether the assembly will be rescheduled. In the near term, USTA rule change proposals will be voted upon electronically, and officer elections will be conducted by an independent, third-party accounting firm, similar to how the Association operates district director elections.

The Association will provide further updates as they become available.