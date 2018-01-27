Integrity Rulings now available for free

The U.S. Trotting Association announced Friday (Jan. 26) that all Fines and Suspensions Ruling Reports, which are searchable, are now available for free in Pathway (https://pathway.ustrotting.com), the online harness racing database on the USTA's website.

Previously, only weekly Fines and Suspensions Bulletins in pdf format were available at no charge but were not searchable.

"We realized that our searchable integrity-related information would be highly valuable to our track members, horsemen and prospective new owners," said USTA President Russell Williams in making the announcement. "Although we're highly conscious of funding all of our activities at the USTA and this will decrease some revenue in our budget, we feel that it is a significant item for racing integrity."

To access the Fines and Suspensions data, users must have a Pathway account. There is no charge to set up an account. In addition to these rulings and other free reports, users also can purchase a wide variety of Standardbred performance and pedigree reports.

To create a Pathway account, click here or on the Pathway tab on the USTA website.

Under the Rulings tab in Pathway, Fines and Suspensions can be searched by People, Facility or State.

There are three separate reports available in the People section that includes career rulings for all data available to the USTA:

Rulings Summary Report

All Rulings Report

Major Rulings Report

Within both the Facility, pari-mutuel tracks and fairs, and State sections, there are two types of reports that allow the user to input specific timeframes by start and stop dates. For each category, the reports are either:

Summary Major Rulings Report

Summary Rulings Report

The information provided in the USTA rulings reports rulings is submitted by the judges/stewards and state racing commissions. The USTA is not responsible for the accuracy or timeliness of the information. For further details on specific rulings, please contact the racing commission where the ruling was issued.

For questions regarding Pathway, please contact Pathway support at pathway@ustrotting.com or call 877.800.8782, ext. 4.

Ken Weingartner