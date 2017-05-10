Day At The Track

USTA relaunches the Harness Racing FanZone

12:05 AM 10 May 2017 NZST
Harness Racing FanZone
Harness Racing FanZone

The United States Trotting Association announced Tuesday (May 9) that the social media-based, content hub website, www.HarnessRacingFanZone.com, has been re-launched with a new look and additional information.

The newly-designed site focuses on four important pillars: Own, Watch, Wager, with an emphasis to Share on social media plus it is more mobile friendly.

The homepage, which maintains the social wall from the original site, will be highlighted by more feature content concentrating on interesting and entertaining stories that will be refreshed more frequently than in the past. It also includes top headlines for the most important latest news.

In addition to the content that will posted by the USTA, a “Tell Us Your Stories” form has been added to provide a method for harness racing fans to submit their own stories to share with others. Also on the homepage, there is a tab for mobile phone wallpaper downloads.

The Own page, which has been a consistent source for providing ownership leads, still provides basic information on different forms of ownership as well as a form to contact the USTA’s Ownership Committee to get more specific details on how to become an owner. There is also a Recent Owners Posts section for stories about current owners in the industry.

The expanded Watch page has added many more historical videos and will now include a wide range of video for major races and events that will include USTA original productions utilizing Go Pro, 360 degree camera and drone footage. The page also provides a listing with links to all harness tracks currently racing, including many that have live racing and video replays on their websites to watch harness racing.

Current carryovers and Strategic Wagers now appear each day on the new Wager page as well as a list of all racetracks with links to their Advance Deposit Wagering partner websites. Also, there are handicapping and wagering features in the Recent Wager Post section and an RSS feed with handicapping analysis from Daily Racing Form.

USTA Communications Department 
