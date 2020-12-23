USTA releases video Top 10 for 2020

Columbus, OH – There is no doubt that 2020 was an unquestionably difficult year for harness racing and everyone in it; but it wasn’t all bad.

On Tuesday, Dec. 22, the U.S. Trotting Association released a “Top 10 of 2020” video that highlights some of the best and most memorable moments from the past year.

The video, voiced by Wendy Ross and Rich Johnston and edited by Johnston, features clips of the sport’s biggest stars and moments, including appearances by Perfect Sting, Ramona Hill, and others.

To watch the full version of the USTA’s “Top 10 of 2020” video, click here.

USTA Communications Department