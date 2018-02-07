Ubettorbeturlife takes top honors

Pompano Beach, FL...February 6, 2018...Ubettorbeturlife, rousingly driven by George Napolitano, Jr., took top honors in Pompano Park's $11,000 feature for harness racing pacing mares on Monday night (February 5), holding off stable-mate Astarisontheway, handled by Scott Zeron, in a photo finish.

The seven year-old daughter of Bettor's Delight scored by a neck in 1:52.4 after sawing off front end panels of :27, :55.2 and 1:24 in the process.

Wild Wanda, with Peter Wrenn in the bike, was a fast closing third while All Charged Up, in the garden spot most of the way, finished fourth. Embassy Seelster picked up the nickel in the classy sextet.

Trainer Trent Stohler, in a post race interview, remarked, "She's a tough mare that can take a punch and throw a punch. You can't hurt her feelings. Last week, she was roughed up a bit (opening quarters :26.1 and :54) and just missed by a nose. This week, she had it her own way and was gritty when she had to be gritty. She's very good right now!"

Owned by the Trent Stohler Stable along with Dolne Farm Services, Ubettorbeturlife now sports a 3=1-0 scorecard in four starts this young season, good for $14,250. Lifetime, the gallant mare has banked $318,950 to go along with her Hoosier Park mark of 1:49.4.

Off as the slight favorite at 7 to 5, Ubettorbetyourlife paid $4.80 to win.

Pompano Park also featured the $11,000 final of the Pop-Up final going 1 1/4 miles and Rebellious found the added distance no problem, scoring a one length win for Scott Zeron in 2:24.4--last half :56.2.

The four year-old gelded son of Mach Three is now undefeated in three starts this semester after pinning the defeat on a very game Mikado Blue Chip, handled by Wally Hennessey, who cut opening panels of :28.1 and :59.4 before reaching the third station in 1:28.2.

Blueberry Heaven rallied for third for Mickey McNichol while Superior Raven and Rocky's Z Tam picked up the minors in the field of nine.

Trained by Rick Zeron for the Team S Racing Stable, Rebellious notched his second biggest payday in sending his career bankroll to $45,085 in a lightly raced career measuring 25 starts.

As the 3 to 5 tote-board favorite, Rebellious paid $3.20 to win.

Racing continues on Tuesday night with a very competitive 10 race program highlighted by a five-eighths mile dash for trotters and a Super Hi-5 carryover that has blossomed to $155,045.

Post time is set for 7:20 p.m.

POMPANO PARK HORSE ACCEPTANCE PROCEDURES

Due to the recent clinical signs consistent with the Equine Herpes Virus Myeloencephalopathy (EHV-1), Pompano Park is NOT accepting new horses to the grounds without prior approval.

For further information, contact Joe Frasure at 954-633-6467.

by John Berry for Pompano Park