Great weather, a large enthusiastic audience and great racing made the New Year’s Eve Ugetosilveszter at Kincsem Park in Budapest, Hungary very special, as it always is. This celebration of horse and human leaders accompanies a fine racing program that began with the Corvinus-Konfetti DIJ (purse 800,000Huf, 1900 meters autostart).

Pan Globe Jaycee (5f Muscles Yankee-Impala Jaycee-Othello Vivant) scored at 5.2/1 timed in 1.16.6kr for Goran Zolnaji, and she is now unbeaten in Hungary in two outings. 5/1 Zona (4f Offenbach Bigi- Kama-Valley Guardian) was second for Emil Csordas and 5.9/1 Zara Mia (4f Vanito ) took third money for Ferenc Nagy II.

To see the race program, click here.

The first big purse event today was the Oroszlan Memorial Handicap (purse 1,200,000Huf, 1900 meters autostart) and the 1.18.6kr clocked winner was 4.4/1 Urania RG (6f Racino-Sweet Pine-Pine Chip) with Andor Angyal up for trainer Goran Zolnaji. 4.1/1 Dabano As (8m Abano As -Drafi As-Pine Chip) took second for Csaba Lakatos, ahead of 12.5/1 Szacharin (8f Vanito ).

The Pancho DIJ (purse 1,500,000Huf, 1900 meters autostart) saw the 4.9/1 invader Maugli (3g El Nino -Manisha Vita-Zerberus) rally after an early stretch battle for a three length 1.16.2kr score from post 12. Jarko Sagaj from Szlovenia is the owner/trainer/driver of Maulgli that now shows five wins in his last six appearances. 9.6/1 Urzulina (6f Maximus Lindy -Cicciiolina Fling-Supergill) was second handled by Csaba Lakatos. Third was 25.2/1 Zanebono (4f Frullino Jet ) for Branislav Mukity.

The feature race this day was the Traco-Loveresyleti DIJ (purse 2,000,000Huf, 1960 meters distance handicap) and the 40-meter penalized Take Me Home (7g Lets Go Along-Majestic Angel-Broadway Hall) scored in 1.16.3kr. Joze Sagaj teamed the winner for Zvonic Osterc that was off at 11.4/1. The 13.4/1 odds Sirol Axe (8g Express Road -Lali Axe-Love You) was second overcoming a 20-meter handicap for trainer/driver Milala Tascic. Third was 5.5/1 and 20-meter handicapped Milady Amok (5f Scarlet Knight -Balell Amok-Defi d’Aunou) with Csaba Lakatos up.

The top 2019 performers were breeder Kabala Menes Kft. (purse earnings in excess of 56Huf million, driver Imre Fazekas (earnings exceeding 18Huf million), trainer Veljko Mazsity (earnings over 15,5Huf million) and the horse Zseneroz (earnings 10,240,000Huf on five wins in six starts). It was a fine competitive racing year at Kincsem Park and for HU bred performers.