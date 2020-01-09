Ugetoszilveszter 2020 was sensational in Budapest

On January 3, 2020 the annual Kincsem Park trotting new yeawr festival, the Ugetoszilveszter 2020 was quite an entertainment event for the whole family with food, beverage, music, disco, petting zoo for the kids and of course the New Years Eve celebration and harness racing live program.

The event also serves as an awards ceremony for the seasons leaders in the trots, gallop and greyhound categories. The very large crowd was greeted to a superb trots program with the featutred races won by Maugli (3m El Nino ) and Take Me Home (7g Let’s Go ).

Maugli was impressive and now a winner in four of his last five starts and his 2020 four year old campaign should be one to watch. With the December 31 results, the 2019 trotting leaders are shown below.

Special congrats are in order to Veljko Mazsity, Hico istallo and Kabala Menes Kft. for a sensational year and same to a host of others. Trot Leaders Horses Dash wins Zeal di Girifalco - 8 wins Zolta - 8 wins Purse earnings Zseneröz - 10.340.000 HUF Trainers Dash wins Laszlo Kolozsi – 33 wins Veljko Mazsity – 33 wins Purse earnings Csaba Lakatos– 18.581.000 HUF 25 wins Imre Fazekas – 18,485,000 HUF 30 wins Drivers Dash wins Veljko Mazsity – 33 wins Ferenc Nagy II – 22 wins Laszlo Kolozsi – 22 wins.

The attached photo gallery is from New Years Eve at Kincsem Park. Maugli (3m El Nino) Janko Sagaj up Take Me Home (7g Let’s Go) and pilot Joze Sagaj The Kincsem Park program, photos of the day and comments from attendees on December 31 tells a great story about promotion, event execution and how to entertain children and families. Great expeiences help build ongoing customer support in this and any business.

Program: https://kincsempark.hu/data/versenyprogram/2019/versenyprogram_2019_12_31.pdf\

Congrats to the management of Kincsem Park (Istvan Pecsi) and Ugeto.com for a superb season and for making Ugetoszilveszter successful.