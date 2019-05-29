Ulf Ohlsson maintains WDC lead

With Monday's third leg at Lindesberg completed, the harness racing World Drivers Championship will continue on Tuesday (May 28) and Wednesday (May 29), concluding on Friday (May 31).

The leaders after the third leg are shown below with Ulf Ohlsson still leading:

1.Ulf Ohlsson (Sweden) – 76.5

2. Eirik Hoitomt (Norway) – 74

3. Matthew Williamson (New Zealand) – 72.5

4. Rick Ebbinge (The Netherlands) – 72

5. Mika Forss (Finland) – 67

6. Doug McNair (Canada) – 64.5

T7. Michael Nimczyk (Germany) – 64

T7. Franck Nivard (France) – 64

9. James MacDonald (Canada/ITA) – 62

10. Yannick Gingras (USA) – 61.5

11. Rodney Gatt (Malta) – 58

12. Todd McCarthy (Australia) – 49

The Monday race winners at Lindesberg were as follows:

R2 Klocksve Sprinten (Doug McNair) in coldblood race over Nivard and Ohlsson

R4 Anne (Rodney Gatt) in mares races over Matthew Williamson and Todd McCarthy

R5 Ior Tooma (Matthew Williamson) over Gingras and Forss

R7 You To Neat (Doug McNair) over Nimczyk and Ohlsson

R8 Deede Star (Eirik Hoitomt) over Ebbinge and Nimczyk