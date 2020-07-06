Ulf Thoreson Grand International at Jarlsberg

Today’s Ulf Thoresen Grand International (purse to winner 250,000Nok, 2100 meters autostart, 10 starters) at Jarlsberg, Travbane in Norway, went to the impressive Ble du Gers (9g Quinoa du Gers -Moorea-Baccarat du Pont) timed in 1.11.9kr and reined by Vidar Hop.

The Frode Hamre trainee is owned in France by J.M. Rancoule and was developed by J.M. Bazire, and the win was his third in 2020 and 23 in his 74 race career. His earnings are now 9.966,344Nok. He was off at 4.35/1 odds. Ble du Gers made a three wide rush to the lead with about 400 meters remaining and it was no contest thereafter.

Varenne FAS (5m Varenne -Miss Muscle FAS-Muscles Yankee) followed the winner with Tom Erik Solberg aboard for trainer Jerry Riordan. Third home was Floris Baldwin (8g Passing Renka -Tanja de Bruin-Dante Buitenzorg) with Kristian Malmin the pilot. Ferrari BR and Lionel finished fourth and fifth.

Ble du Gers

Replay -https://www.rikstoto.no/Videoarkiv/Siste?type=RaceVideo&play=JA_NR_2020-07-05%239

The winner’s pedigree follows.

Earlier in the day the Stayerlopp (100,000Nok to the winner, 3100 meters voltstart, 15 starters) was won by Etna Sisu (6f From Above -Swift Lady Cash-Cash Hall) with Anders Andersen driving. Noble Superb was second despite a 60 meter handicap.

Etna Sisu

Also, the Anders Jahres (100,000Nor first money, 2100 meters autostart) was on the card and Kick Off Classic (7m Quite Easy -Kicking Promessa-Chergon) scored for Kristian Malmin.

Kickoff Classic

Jarlsberg Travbane, Maharajah, ATG files/photos