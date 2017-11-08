€120,000 Gr. II tests at Vincennes

November 6, 2017 - The three Gr. II harness racing events this day at Paris-Vincennes began with the monte Prix Reynolds (Gr. II, purse €120,000 , 2175 meters, 12 starters) with victory timed in 1.11.7kr to 4.7/1 Ulka des Champs (9f Offshore Dream -Melissa des Champs). Matthieu Abrivard teamed the winner. 24.7/1 Veloce du Banney (g Quaro -Jiva du Banney) and driver Franck Nivard took second ahead of 6.4/1 Tornado Bello (10m Jag de Bellouet -Enfilade) and jockey Camille Levesque for trainer Thomas Levesque. The Prix Reynolds kicks off the path during the Winter Meet toward the Prix de Cornulier contested the Sunday prior to the Prix d’Amerique 2018.

The Gr. II Prix Reine du Corta (purse €120,000 , 12 starters) went to 1.12.9kr clocked 2/5 odds Erming d’Oliverie (3f Scipion du Goutier -Theze d’Oliverie) with Franck Nivard up for trainer Franck Leblanc. 12.3/1 Elegantissime (3f Ready Cash -Ivre de Victoire) took second for Yoann Lebourgeois, trainer Philippe Allaire and owner Frederic Sauque. 36.3/1 Estola (3f Nectar -Nika) was next for J.Ph. Monclin.

The Prix Abel Bassigny (Gr. II, purse €120,000, 2175 meters, eight starters) was timed in 1.14.4kr by the winner 6.8/1 Eridan (3m Ready Cash -Topaze d’Atout) handled by David Thomain for trainer/owner team of Sebastien Guarato and Philippe Dewulf, shown below. The same team’s 2/5 favorite Ecu Pieji (3m Tucson -Tosca Pierji) was home second with Mathieu Mottier driving. 5.7/1 Express Jet (3m Goetmals Wood -Run For Jet) was third for trainer/driver Pierre Vercruysse and owner Ecurie Opale. Jean Etienne Dubois bred this one.

The Prix de Lesparre (purse €85,000, 2700 meters, 13 starters) went to 3/2 favorite Cash And Go (5m Ready Cash -Reethi Rah Jet), the Dubois bred brother to champion Bold Eagle , reined by Franck Nivard for trainer Sebastien Guarato and owner Pierre Pilarski. Race time was 1.13.1kr. 19.2/1 Cirrus Atout (5g Look de Star -Ire du Ciel) was second for Yoann Lebourgeois, trainer Guarato and Ecurie des Amis. 49.9/1 Drole d’Espoir (4m Nem -Orphea de Nay) took third for J.Ph. Monclin.

Prix d’Arcachon (Quinte +, purse €82,000, 2100 meters autostart, 15 European starters) went to 1.1/1 Afghan Barbes (7g Meaulnes du Corta -Nuance Barbes) timed in 1.10.7kr for Ch. J. Bigeon, and trainer Christian Bigeon. 12.6/1 Venkatesh (8g Varenne -Honey Face) was second driven by Adrian Kolgjini for trainer Lutfi Kolgjini, with third to 5.1/1 Azaro d’Eva (7m Lynx de Bellouet -Iomolly) handled by Jean Michel Bazire. Q+ payoffs are shown below.

Thomas H. Hicks