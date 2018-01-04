Ultimate Machete set for tilt at Cups

Up-and-coming harness racing star Ultimate Machete is an inexperienced four-year-old who has raced only 23 times but he should overcome a wide barrier and prove too strong for his 11 rivals in the Retravision Pace over 2130m at Gloucester Park on Friday night.

The powerful stallion has an impressive record of 11 wins, six seconds and four thirds for earnings of $781,827 and his lack of experience should prove no problem in his battle against his 11 rivals who have chalked up a combined total of 1443 starts.

Ultimate Machete, to be driven by master trainer Mark Purdon, has not been extended and has been most impressive in winning at his only two appearances at Gloucester Park beating Handsandwheels and Rock Diamonds in the $125,000 Yes Loans Classic and Maczaffair and Herrick Roosevelt in the $200,000 Retravision Golden Nugget.

He is being set for the Retravision Fremantle Cup on Friday week and the TABtouch WA Pacing Cup the following Friday night, races in which he will clash with his star stablemate and Inter Dominion champion Lazarus.

Purdon is riding on the crest of a wave. He and his co-trainer Natalie Rasmussen dominated the meeting at Auckland’s Alexandra Park last Sunday when they prepared six winners, including a trifecta result with their three runners, Vincent, Titan Banner and Heaven Rocks, in the $250,000 Auckland Cup, a 3200m stand-start event.

The stable also produced a trifecta result in the $224,250 listed classic for three-year-old colts and geldings, with Chase Auckland beating All U Need Is Faith and Spankem. The trainers also were successful with Elle Mac in the Group 1 Sires Stakes for three-year-old fillies.

In Friday night’s race at Gloucester Park, Ultimate Machete will start from barrier eight on the front line and Purdon is expected to waste little time in sending the stallion forward to challenge the likely pacemaker Johnny Disco, a speedy frontrunner who is ideally drawn at barrier two.

Johnny Disco set the pace from barrier two and won from Zach Maguire six starts ago. But it is difficult to suggest that Johnny Disco has the speed and strength to seriously challenge Ultimate Machete.

Ken Casellas