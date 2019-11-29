Ultimate Sniper impressive in first pacing heat

Ultimate Sniper has produced a huge performance to take out the first pacing heat of the Inter Dominions (The Group 3 IRT Inter Dominion Pacing Heat 1) in the hands of Natalie Rasmussen for the All Stars Harness Racing Stables.

It was a big effort to win for Ultimate Sniper when he was forced to go back early after settling wide off the mobile arm.

"He certainly had no favours in the run," said driver Natalie Rasmussen

"I thought it would pan out a bit like that, but then I had to get near them. I knew I could not come too wide on the final bend. He is so tough, so it is a credit to the horse, he ran a super race."

"I think he will just get better through the series" Natalie said after the race.

Ultimate Sniper set a new New Zealand record of 2-35.43 for the 2200m mobile when winning.

That represented a sizzling mile rate of 1-53.6 with a final 800m in 55.6 and a last 400m in 27.5 seconds.

Chase Auckland provided a quinella for Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen when holding on for second after attempting to lead all the way and Mach Shard ran home well for third.