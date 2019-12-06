Ultimate Sniper massive again

Harness racing star Ultimate Sniper proved again how good he is by remaining unbeaten through the heats of this years Interdominion Championships at Alexandra Park.

In fact how can they beat him in the final?

Tonight, he again sat three wide on a hectic pace before powering home to win when most horses in his position would be going backward at the 600m.

Driver Natalie Rasmussen was not worried when caught wide in midfield.

"The race did not pan out like I thought it would," she said after the race.

"But he is such a good horse. People do not realise how quick he is. He is tough and quick.

"When the pace went on down the back I was not getting involved in that, but he can just sit out there doing it quite comfortable.

"Then when I asked him to go in the straight he really just had another gear"

All Stars stables grabbed the quinella when Chase Auckland ran a close second, with Aussie raider Colt Thirty One running a good race for third.

The time for the 2700m Mobile was a slick 3-16.1 with a quick last 800m in 54.8 seconds.