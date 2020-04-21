Day At The Track

Umaker V75 harness racing action

05:38 AM 21 Apr 2020 NZST
Next Direction
Next Direction edges past then leading Son Of God (Pastor Stephen)
ATG Photo

April 18, 2020 - Next Direction (7g Orlando Vici-Be My Luck) took Umaker’s V75 Gold Paraolympiatravet elimination clocked in 1.12.7kr over the 2140 meter course autostart with trainer Iikka Nurmonen up for Team Look The Winners..

The purse was 39,108€ and 11 horses faced the starter after the scratching of Digital Ink.

The winner, off at 1.9/1 odds, rallied late to edge past then leading 10/1 Son Of God (6g Pastor Stephen-Symfoni Sund) handled by trainer Daniel Reden for Stall Zet.

7/1 Dreammoko (7m Timoko-Uranie d’Atout) hugged the pegs for third with trainer Bjorn Goop aboard for owner Jan Stins.

17/1 Mr. Golden Quick and 37/1 Snowstorn Hanover completed the top five.

PMU’s Quinte+ exact order payoff was 4,548.60€.

The winner was impressive in this his first 2020 start and he earned a position in next week’s Paraolympiatravet Final at Aby.

3

Next Direction

The probable April 25 Aby field is shown below.

Attraversiamo Wins at Umaker

The Berth Johanssons Memorial (purse 39,108€, 2140 meters autostart, nine starters) this day saw the re-emergence of Attraversiamo (5m Kiss Francis-Rhythm Kronos-Viking Kronos) that scored as the 3/10 favorite for Erik Adielsson, trainer Svante Bath and Caracolas AB.

This was the winner’s first 2020 start after a 5-2-0 slate in seven 2019 starts.

He is now 13 for 19 in the career for 8,413,500SEK earned.

He owns a speed record of 1.10.5kr.

Maxus (5m Muscle Hill-Gerris Joy-Enjoy Lavec) was second for the Kihlstrom, Reden, Stall Zet team at 4/1 and 13.1 Stoletheshow (5m Dream Vacation-Abba Hall-Garland Lobell) was third for R.N. Skoglund.

Watch for Attraversiamo – he has a bright future.

Attraversiamo

The Coquin Bebe (purse 21,680€, 2140 meters autostart, 12 starters) produced a rallying 1.12.6kr victory for the 8/10 favorite Better Boss (6g SJs Photo-Zoa Laukko), his fifth straight win.

Iikka Normonen teamed and trains the winner that was bred in Finland and owned there by Henry Olander.

Mr. Clayton JF (5g Uptown Yankee-Wishing Well-Pearsall Hanover) was next for Orjan Kihlstrom and third was Findus M (7g Andover Andover-Reggie Lavec-Pearsall Hanover) handled by Jenny A. Bjork.

Better Boss

The Cabal des Rioults (purse 24.498€, 1640 meters autostart. 12 starters) saw 16/1 Macelleria (6g Maharajah-Enjoy Our Nanny) score in 1.12.3kr for reinsman Peter Untersteiner and trainer Robert Bergh.

He is now two for three in 2020.

2.8/1 Hill Street (5m Muscle Hill-Think Twice) took second for pilot Orjan Kihlstrom, trainer Daniel Reden and Stall Zet.

82/1 Te Quiero Grif (8g Varenne) was third with Mika Forss at the lines.

r7

Marcelleria

On the undercard was the Chant des Sirenes (four year olds, purse 21,680€, 2640 meters, 12 starters) and Gardner Shaw (6g Ready Cash-Bloom Boko) scored in 1.13.1kr with Bjorn Goop up for trainer Jorgen Westholm and Courant AB.

This was the winner’s initial 2020 appearance and he was off at 3.3/1 odds.

Jareth Boko (4m Explosive Matter-Vanilla Boko) was second for pilot Ulf Ohlsson at 6/1.

Third was Digital Dominance (4m Super Photo Kosmos-Dreamliner) at 7.3/1 with Peter Untersteiner driving for trainer Robert Bergh and Stall Sedin HB (the renowned NHL hockey players).

Gardner Shaw

At Vegeryd this day the 5.7/1 odds Grandissimo (4m Brillantissime-Bahama Wood) scored in 1.15.7kr for trainer/driver Benny Christensen and owner Angela Von Hoihenzollern.

It was his first 2020 victory in three outings.

 

Grandissimo

 

Thomas H. Hicks

 
