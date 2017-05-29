Elite four-year-old races at Solvalla

Italy’s Umaticaya (4f SJ’s Photo-Naomi-Pine Chip) at 3.6/1 took Solvalla’s Rune Stolts (250,000SEK to the winner, 1640 meters autostart, four year old females) clocked in 1.10.2kr for trainer/driver Alessandro Gocciadoro and owner Simone Castgnetti. This winner of six in nine starts in 2017 bested 7/1 Gilda Newport (4f Donato Hanover-Color Schemes-Dream Vacation) was a good second in her first start of the year for trainer/driver Dion P. Tesselaar. 12/1 Unison Kronos (4f Donato Hanover-Zegabria Dei-Victory Dream) took third for Christoffer Eriksson, trainer Stephanie Lepetit and Allev. Kronos in her second 2017 appearance.
This one is a half-sister to the great Lisa America.
The Tommy Hanne (500,000SEK to winner, 1640 meters autostart, four year old males) went to the US import Love Matters (4m Explosive Matter-Lotsa Love-Andover Hall) at 3.7/1 for Orjan Kihlstrom, trainer Daniel Reden and Stall Zet. Timed in 1.10kr the winner was up just in time to nip 7.7/1 Diamanten (4m Adrian Chip-Iata Kill-Ata Star L) for Robert Bergh and Forspro AB. Third went to 15/1 Dreammoko (4m Timoko-Uranie d’Atout-Kaisy Dream) for Bjorn Goop and Richard Westerink. Gareth Boko (4m Make It Happen-Vanilla Boko-Pine Chip) took fourth for Conrad Lugauer.
