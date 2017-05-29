Day At The Track

Elite four-year-old races at Solvalla

06:02 AM 29 May 2017 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Italy’s Umaticaya (4f SJ’s Photo-Naomi-Pine Chip) at 3.6/1 took Solvalla’s Rune Stolts (250,000SEK to the winner, 1640 meters autostart, four year old females) clocked in 1.10.2kr for trainer/driver Alessandro Gocciadoro and owner Simone Castgnetti. This winner of six in nine starts in 2017 bested 7/1 Gilda Newport (4f Donato Hanover-Color Schemes-Dream Vacation) was a good second in her first start of the year for trainer/driver Dion P. Tesselaar. 12/1 Unison Kronos (4f Donato Hanover-Zegabria Dei-Victory Dream) took third for Christoffer Eriksson, trainer Stephanie Lepetit and Allev. Kronos in her second 2017 appearance.

This one is a half-sister to the great Lisa America.

Umaticaya

The Tommy Hanne (500,000SEK to winner, 1640 meters autostart, four year old males) went to the US import Love Matters (4m Explosive Matter-Lotsa Love-Andover Hall) at 3.7/1 for Orjan Kihlstrom, trainer Daniel Reden and Stall Zet. Timed in 1.10kr the winner was up just in time to nip 7.7/1 Diamanten (4m Adrian Chip-Iata Kill-Ata Star L) for Robert Bergh and Forspro AB. Third went to 15/1 Dreammoko (4m Timoko-Uranie d’Atout-Kaisy Dream) for Bjorn Goop and Richard Westerink. Gareth Boko (4m Make It Happen-Vanilla Boko-Pine Chip) took fourth for Conrad Lugauer.

Thomas H. Hicks

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Crazy Wow much the best in $150,000 Maxie Lee
29-May-2017 11:05 AM NZST
On The Podium coast to coast
29-May-2017 08:05 AM NZST
Competition still up for grabs
29-May-2017 06:05 AM NZST
Hemi Seelster fled the scene!
29-May-2017 06:05 AM NZST
Rosecroft closes spring meet this week
29-May-2017 05:05 AM NZST
Three series finals featured at Hawthorne
29-May-2017 01:05 AM NZST
JK Panache wins Vernon Downs feature
28-May-2017 19:05 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News