Elite four-year-old races at Solvalla

Italy’s Umaticaya (4f SJ’s Photo -Naomi- Pine Chip ) at 3.6/1 took Solvalla’s Rune Stolts (250,000SEK to the winner, 1640 meters autostart, four year old females) clocked in 1.10.2kr for trainer/driver Alessandro Gocciadoro and owner Simone Castgnetti. This winner of six in nine starts in 2017 bested 7/1 Gilda Newport (4f Donato Hanover -Color Schemes- Dream Vacation ) was a good second in her first start of the year for trainer/driver Dion P. Tesselaar. 12/1 Unison Kronos (4f Donato Hanover -Zegabria Dei- Victory Dream ) took third for Christoffer Eriksson, trainer Stephanie Lepetit and Allev. Kronos in her second 2017 appearance.

This one is a half-sister to the great Lisa America.

Umaticaya

The Tommy Hanne (500,000SEK to winner, 1640 meters autostart, four year old males) went to the US import Love Matters (4m Explosive Matter -Lotsa Love- Andover Hall ) at 3.7/1 for Orjan Kihlstrom, trainer Daniel Reden and Stall Zet. Timed in 1.10kr the winner was up just in time to nip 7.7/1 Diamanten (4m Adrian Chip -Iata Kill- Ata Star L ) for Robert Bergh and Forspro AB. Third went to 15/1 Dreammoko (4m Timoko -Uranie d’Atout- Kaisy Dream ) for Bjorn Goop and Richard Westerink. Gareth Boko (4m Make It Happen -Vanilla Boko- Pine Chip ) took fourth for Conrad Lugauer.

Thomas H. Hicks